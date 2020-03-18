WINFIELD — League champion Winfield, a Class AA state tournament semifinalist, placed three players on the All-Cardinal Conference girls basketball first team.

The Generals, who went 13-0 in Cardinal games during the regular season, were represented on the first team by ZZ Russell (18.0 points per game), Lauren Hudson (14.9) and Emily Hudson (11.9).

Mingo Central and Wayne each placed two athletes on the 12-player first team — the Miners with Xziah Rhodes and Scarlett Thomason and the Pioneers with Sarah Hooks and Alana Eves.

The rest of the first-teamers includes Ali Williamson (Chapmanville), Peyton Ilderton (Logan), Baylee Goins (Nitro), Sydney Farmer (Sissonville) and Allison Dunbar (Herbert Hoover).

All-Cardinal Conference team First team

Ali Williamson, Chapmanville; Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover; Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Xziah Rhodes, Mingo Central; Scarlett Thomason, Mingo Central; Baylee Goins, Nitro; Sydney Farmer, Sissonville; Sarah Hooks, Wayne; Alana Eves, Wayne; ZZ Russell, Winfield; Lauren Hudson, Winfield; Emily Hudson, Winfield

Second team

Liv Dalton, Chapmanville; Graci Brumfield, Chapmanville; Jill Tothe, Logan; Jenna Wagoner, Mingo Central; Haley Carroll, Nitro; Devin Ord, Poca; Jasmine Tabor, Wayne; Haley Wallace, Wayne; Mara McGrew, Winfield

Honorable mention

Chapmanville: Hollie Blair. Herbert Hoover: Caroline Woody, Taylor Ray, Maddy Harper. Logan: Natalie Blankenship, Raegan Quick. Mingo Central: Maliyah Martin, Zoe Evans. Nitro: Olivia Collier, Emily Lancaster. Poca: Liberty Gladwell, Bailey Young. Scott: Shea Miller, Jenna Butcher, Leah Davis. Sissonville: Alexis Bailey, Kennedy Jones. Winfield: Kierstyn Doss, Emily Bryant.

