CHARLESTON — The Winfield Volunteer Fire Department will receive $488,985 through Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

The award was announced last week by U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee. A total of $8,121,688 is being allocated to fire departments across West Virginia through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security‘s FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants program.

