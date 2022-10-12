CHARLESTON — The Winfield Volunteer Fire Department will receive $488,985 through Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
The award was announced last week by U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee. A total of $8,121,688 is being allocated to fire departments across West Virginia through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security‘s FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants program.
“Our firefighters are on the front lines each and every day in West Virginia, and they courageously provide services that we rely on to keep our communities and residents safe. That’s why it is essential that we continue to make sure that these men and women have the resources they need to do their job effectively and safely,” Capito said in a news releaswe. “As Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees funding for FEMA, I have helped our fire departments utilize the AFG and SAFER programs to help better serve their communities, and I will continue to ensure our first responders have these necessary resources they need to safely serve West Virginians.”
“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Manchin said. “I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $8.1 million to support fire departments, firefighters and additional first responders across the state, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians across the Mountain State.”
In other news, the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department is accepting applications for two citizen representatives to serve on the department’s board of directors.
The three-year term will begin Jan. 1. One person will be selected from the Winfield district that runs from the Nitro interstate bridge down to the Hurricane Creek Bridge, and all areas in between. One person will be selected from the Frazier’s Bottom district that runs from the Hurricane Creek Bridge to the Mason County line, and all areas in between.
Interested candidates must deliver a written letter of interest to a member of the Winfield Fire Department no later than 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.