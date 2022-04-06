A Winfield youth and a Fraziers Bottom man were among the winners named in the inaugural West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Big Buck Photo Contest during a special event at the State Culture Center in Charleston last month.
Gov. Jim Justice announced five adult winners and surprised all youth finalists with a free lifetime hunting and fishing license at the Feb. 25 event.
Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the WVDNR, the Big Buck Photo Contest invited sportsmen, women and children to show off their buck harvest last fall. More than 1,600 contest entries were received in five weeks.
Finalists were chosen by random drawing from all eligible entries. Winners were selected by a judging committee based on photo composition, size of the buck’s antlers, number of antler points and the description of the hunt.
Brayden Marshall of Winfield was among the Youth Division contest winners.
Fellow Putnam County resident Frank Williams of Fraziers Bottom was one of the winners in the Adult Division of the contest. The adult winners were given choices of prizes which included a free lifetime West Virginia hunting, trapping and fishing license; a two-night stay at a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin; a $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card; a $500 Cabela’s gift card; and a two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin.
