For Winfield free safety Bray Boggs, excellence is as important on the field as it is in the classroom and community.
Boggs, a senior and one of Winfield’s defensive leaders on the football field, has earned a full scholarship at West Virginia Wesleyan.
And the scholarship isn’t for football.
Boggs is the winner of the 2022 West Virginia Scholar Program scholarship, which includes a four-year scholarship to West Virginia Wesleyan valued at more than $160,000. It includes fees, tuition, room and board.
Boggs is the first student from Putnam County to win the award given to just one West Virginia high school student yearly.
“My dad said this would be a great thing to do because West Virginia Wesleyan is such a beautiful campus and a great school, great academics,” Boggs said. “I entered the competition and I won it. I wrote an essay about how I can improve West Virginia and I went up to West Virginia Wesleyan and they announced me as the winner. I can go there tuition-free the next four years.”
Boggs is certainly qualified. He carries a 4.2 GPA and is student body president. He is also a member of the Winfield baseball team.
“We have the greatest teachers in the world here,” he said. “They’re really involved with our lives. We have so many clubs, so many areas where you can improve yourself. If you’re not in sports, you can do a club, you can do something to get involved with community service. We’re all involved as a community.”
Boggs emphasized the importance of his community both on and off the field.
“We’re going to have so many people here the first game,” Boggs said. “Everybody is going to be excited. ... When I entered that competition, people shared my name all over the place so I could get votes for it. That was part of it. I saw my name on Facebook, on Instagram, on Twitter. The football team shared it. It’s just an amazing community.”
Eddie Smolder is in his first year as head coach of the Generals and he said Boggs is a good guy to coach to open his tenure at Winfield.
“He started on defense the last three years,” Smolder said. “He’s an experienced veteran. He’s a great kid. He’s intelligent. He’s smart. He’s coachable. He’s got all the intangibles. Bray Boggses are hard to find and we’re glad he’s a part of our football team.”
Smolder explained Boggs’ leadership qualities.
“He leads in a way that he has a calm presence about himself,” Smolder said. “He’s respected by the school and the community and the program for having high character and doing things right all the time. Kids respect him for that. He doesn’t have to yell and scream. Bray is more of a calm and collected guy getting guys lined up. Leading by example.”
Smolder said Boggs’ game is as impressive as his attitude. Boggs will play both on defense and offense and he may be the starting running back.
“He’s very smart on defense,” he said. “He can read pass coverage. He plays baseball, so obviously that helps him track the ball and cover receivers. He’s a good tackler. On offense he played receiver last year. He’s got good hands but we’re going to use him as running back. I think that’s going to be a good position for him.”
Though Boggs earned an academic scholarship, Smolder is trying to get him on the football team too.
“He got the Wesleyan scholarship and only one kid gets it out of the state and he got that full ride,” Smolder said. “He’s accepted it. He also wants to play football. We’ve been talking to the coaches and hopefully they’ll let him walk on. I think he could be a good fit for that football program and contribute once he gets bigger and faster.”
Boggs explained his goals for senior year as both student body president and starter on the football team.
“I’m hoping that we can do some things that we haven’t done in the past,” Boggs said. “Bring the seniors together. We have a great class. I really want to have the school brought up on a pedestal. Our big slogan is ‘Team Winfield.’ So we’re all part of one big team here. My goal is to bring everybody together, from the freshmen to the seniors.”
Boggs, who has experience with getting elected to a position after running a campaign, said he’ll likely study political science.
“I’ve always wanted to be involved in politics whether it’s the state level, local level or even the national level one day,” Boggs said. “I love going out and seeing people, how we can improve the community. Politics, maybe something in history to major in. Maybe something in law. Something I can use my voice to help somebody.”
Perhaps sports is something Boggs can make a career of. If not as a player, then as a referee, something Boggs also has experience as.
“One of my aspirations is umpiring baseball and officiating football,” he said. “I started umping youth baseball in seventh grade and have done it ever since. I just completed a rookie class to become a WVSSAC official for football. I’ve always dreamt of umpiring in Major League Baseball.”
For now, Boggs and the Generals are focused on this year’s football season as Winfield opens its slate with a home game against Hurricane on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.