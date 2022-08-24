The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bray Boggs
Buy Now

Winfield free safety and running back Bray Boggs works during practice last week at Winfield High School.

 Kenny Kemp | HD Media

For Winfield free safety Bray Boggs, excellence is as important on the field as it is in the classroom and community.

Boggs, a senior and one of Winfield’s defensive leaders on the football field, has earned a full scholarship at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.