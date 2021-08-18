WINFIELD, W.Va. — When Marshall University signed Dianna Goodman, little did Thundering Herd track coaches know they were getting a two-time All-American.
Goodman, a pole vaulter from Winfield High School, placed fifth at the AAU Junior Olympics Friday in Houston. Goodman cleared 11 feet, 11.75 inches during the meet at steamy Humble High School to earn All-America honors.
The meet was the second national competition Goodman medaled in. She also was named an All-American last month when she finished fourth at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Marshall signee concluded her high school career with strong performances. She said that’s not bad for a former gymnast, who gave up that sport for track.
“Before I made pole vaulting my main focus, I was a competitive gymnast,” Goodman said. “Since I was a gymnast, I have body control, and that is one factor that stood out to my high school coach. When I started high school, I decided to make pole vault my main focus so I quit gymnastics.”
Goodman competed for the Capital City Striders of Charleston.
The Marshall recruit is the state recorder holder in West Virginia with a vault of 12-5. She also holds the West Virginia State Meet record at 12-2.
“All my experiences with track and gymnastics have left their mark on me,” Goodman said. “They have made me a strong competitor and taught me time management, hard work, and sportsmanship.”
