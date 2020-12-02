PARKERSBURG — In a year like no other in Mountain State history, the Wirt County volleyball team of first-year head coach Katie Frazier finished 15-4 and repeated as Class A state volleyball champions.
Only five programs were afforded the opportunity to compete in the state tournament, but the Tigers were led by senior Emma Wyer, who repeated on the first team and was chosen as captain of the unit by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
“Emma has started varsity since her freshman year and always has been an asset for us,” admitted coach Frazier, who guided the Tigers to their 13th state crown. “She has done nothing but get better.”
Along with a .385 hitting efficiency, Wyer amassed 352 kills, 69 blocks, 121 digs and served two dozen aces.
“We let her know at the beginning of the season she was most likely going to have to play all the way around without a break, so we’d be pushing her a little harder in terms of conditioning,” Frazier added.
“She took it in stride and didn’t complain, just did whatever we asked her to like always. The difference from her freshman year to senior year has been fun to watch.”
Wyer was one of six players to earn first team status for a second time in their career.
Magnolia’s Mady Winters, who missed her junior year due to injury, came back this season to help lead the Blue Eagles after making first team in 2018.
The Wheeling University signee finished her career 10 kills shy of 2,000. Along with 309 downed spikes this fall, Winters had 66 assists, 125 digs, 38 aces and 71 solo blocks.
Four other seniors also repeated on the first team — Buffalo’s Janessa Harris, Parkersburg Catholic’s Jenna Boice as well as Paden City teammates Hope Weber and Mallory Yeater.
Harris helped the Bison finish as the regional runner-up to Wirt County, but they weren’t allowed to compete at state. She had a .273 hitting efficiency with 189 kills, a 39.9 kill %, 152 digs, 11 blocks and 33 aces while serving at 88.4%.
Paden City, the 2019 state runner-up, fell into the same boat as Magnolia. Neither team was allowed to compete in sectionals as Paden City finished 19-1 with its lone setback coming against the Blue Eagles.
Weber boasted a 55 kill %, had a .476 hitting efficiency, 303 kills, 83 digs, 213 assists, 12.5 blocks and 35 aces as a 97% server. Yeater, a 98.3% server who had 46 aces, finished with 151 digs, 366 assists, 192 kills and a 48.9 kill %. She hit .369.
Boice finished her final campaign with PCHS as a member of the Little Kanawha Conference champions. They also won a regional title, but like rival Williamstown weren’t allowed to play at state. She had more than 2,600 career assists. In 2020, the Crusaderette had 612 assists, 50 aces, 71 digs, 56 kills and 13.5 blocks.
After being tabbed the captain of the second team in 2019, Parkersburg Catholic senior Aaliyah Brunny was given a first team nod. She helped her squad to a 23-2 record and had 321 downed spikes, 140 digs and 50 total blocks. Brunny also surpassed 1,100 career kills.
The lone sophomore on the first unit was LKC Player of the Year Rebekah Rupert of Ritchie County. The Rebel produced 475 kills, 102 blocks, 102 digs, 81 assists and 32 aces.
Also earning first team nods were a pair of senior setters from this year’s championship match — Wirt County’s Adeline Sims and East Hardy’s Sierra Miller.
Sims had 21 aces and served at 98%. Along with 11 kills and 43 digs, the Tiger amassed 589 assists. The Cougar Miller has 314 kills, 425 assists, 27 blocks, 45 aces and 68 digs.
Tyler Consolidated senior Regan Smith was pegged as the captain of the second team. The Silver Knight established a school record with 43 service points in a match. She had 51 aces, 290 kills, 43 blocks, 315 assists and 219 digs.
Only three juniors made the second team — Man’s Olivia Ramsey, Williamstown’s Lakyn Joy and Gilmer County’s Carrah Ferguson.
Summers County, which lost in four sets to Wirt County in the state semifinals, was represented on the second unit by senior teammates Gavin Pivont and Taylor Isaac.
Also earning second team status were seniors Hannah Casey of Charleston Catholic, Abigail Lanham of Notre Dame, Lenieca Grimm of Magnolia and Wahama’s Emma Gibbs.