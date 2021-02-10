With a recording session scheduled in Nashville, a new music video set to debut a few days later and a Deep South concert tour with his four-man band taking shape for late spring, the stars finally seemed to be aligning for 44-year-old country singer-songwriter James Cazad.
But, like a story twist in a sad country song, fate had other plans for the Wayne County native.
On Tuesday, while shoveling snow at his day job with a Huntington landscaping business, Cazad suffered a massive heart attack and died.
“It was such a shock,” said Cazad’s manager, Marilyn Young. “He was headed for better things. We were supposed to be in Nashville next week to record another song.”
But more importantly, Young said, the world lost “a special person who always looked for the best in everybody. His main goal was to make people feel good. He was loved by many.”
After posting news of Cazad’s death on social media on Tuesday, more than 11,000 friends and fans had posted responses by Thursday, Young said.
“Things were starting to look good for us,” said Mike May, a drummer in Cazad’s band, formed about a year ago — just in time for the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic — and a friend of Cazad’s for the past 10 years.
“We had the ‘Hillbilly Highway’ video coming out this month, and we were getting set for a tour this spring, starting in Alabama and South Carolina,” May said.
At 44, Cazad, who billed himself as “The Last Outlaw,” knew he was no spring chicken in the talent pool seeking to make it in Nashville’s music scene. “But he was just the right age for who he was — a singer for an outlaw country band,” May said. “He had the look and the voice for it.”
A 1996 graduate of Wayne High School, Cazad had been performing “on and off for about 10 years, just him and his guitar,” before assembling the band, May said. Before that, he said, Cazad had served in the Army, including at least one tour in Afghanistan.
“For him, it was always about the veterans,” May said. “He was doing shows for them and helping them every chance he got.” In recent years, Cazad has performed at numerous Veterans Day parades and events across the region, and is a regular at the West Virginia Veterans Home’s Christmas program in Barboursville.
Word of his music and his outreach to veterans began to spread.
“I got a call from a friend of mine about a year ago,” said Huntington advertising executive Jeff Barnes. “She told me about this artist from Wayne County, a veteran who sings classic-style country and uses his music as a platform to let veterans, particularly those with PTSD, know there are people out there who care about them. She said I should meet him.”
Barnes, founder and CEO of both the Barnes Agency and Hurricane-based Barnes Health, a hospital-oriented marketing and public relations firm, had recently opened an office in Nashville. Before agreeing to take a meeting with the singer, he wanted to get acquainted with his work.
Soon, he received a link to “A Day in the Life of a Soldier,” a tribute to veterans Cazad had recently penned, performed and released as a single.
“It was very moving,” Barnes said, “so I met him, and immediately knew he was someone special — a kind, compassionate soul who cared about others more than himself in a world where so many are concerned only for themselves. He was also very outgoing and had a good look.”
Barnes reached out to Nashville film producer Mike Stryker, who grew up in Charleston, graduated from West Virginia State and had worked with a number of Barnes’ clients over the years. Casting Light Films, which Stryker founded, has also produced music videos for Trace Atkins, Mac Collie and Billy Bob Thornton, as well as commercials for Chevy Silverados and Doritos.
The result of that call was a music video of “A Day in the Life of a Soldier,” filmed last year in a Nashville American Legion post and posted on Facebook, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and other streaming sites, generating additional interest in Cazad and his music.
By September, Cazad’s band and Stryker’s film crew were on location in McDowell County, filming a second Barnes-financed music video, “Hillbilly Highway.” That project has special meaning for Barnes.
“I wrote that song 30 years ago,” Barnes said. “It’s about mines closing down in Appalachia and coal miners having to leave home to find work elsewhere to take care of their families.”
Back then, Barnes said, Interstate 77 “was affectionately known as the ‘Hillbilly Highway’ because so many people followed it south in search of jobs.” Well, what was true 30 years ago is still true today.
After he wrote that song, Barnes said he told himself, that someday he would find the right person to sing it. Soon after becoming acquainted with Cazad, “I realized, oh, my God! He’s the perfect person to sing it.”
Cazad welcomed the opportunity.
“Being born and raised in West Virginia and seeing once-great towns and cities dry up and become ghost towns, this song hit home to me,” Cazad commented on his Facebook page in announcing that he and his band had begun work on the new music video.
The new music video’s debut remains scheduled for airing on WSAZ-TV’s “First Look at Four” news program on Feb. 16, hosted by news anchor Tim Irr, who also hosted an airing of “The Life of a Soldier” and a performance by Cazad last Veterans Day.
“I thought this video would take his career to the next level, and so did he,” said Barnes. “He was really excited about it. He was a beautiful person with a good soul. It’s so sad he didn’t live to see the debut.”
Songs penned by Cazad included “Better Than I Used to Be,” “Boots on the Ground,” “Life of a Music Man” and “Love Me Sober.”
“He wrote some fantastic songs in the eight years I knew him,” said Young. “He was writing all the time. We’d be going down the road or sitting on a porch and he’d say, ‘Marilyn, get out the pen and paper!’ And he sang every one of those songs with emotion, straight from the heart.”
May said he first met Cazad when he asked to sit in for a set May’s band was playing at the County Line Bar at Kermit. “Since then, we’ve basically been inseparable,” he said.
“He called everybody ‘brother’ and loved everybody he met,” said May. “Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am.”