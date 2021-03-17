FRISCO, Texas — All season long, there was one question that Marshall senior guard Jarrod West wanted to avoid.
It was the new-found question brought on by the NCAA’s allotment of an extra year of eligibility for 2020-21 student-athletes.
That question: ‘Are you going to pursue the next step in your career or are you going to come back for another year with the Herd?’
For West and others in his situation, it was the final gut-punch after the surprising haymaker that was Rice’s 72-68 win over Marshall that ended the Herd’s 2020-21 season.
The question brought a sense of reality to West as he thought about how to answer.
“I was hoping to be thinking about that in a couple weeks or a month or so,” West said. “For sure, definitely a big thought of mine, for sure, to think about.
“I was trying not to think about it as much because I wanted to focus on what we had right now right here in front of us, but I guess it’s time to make those decisions now, so I’ll be thinking about it for, I guess, the next couple weeks or so, but we’ll see.”
West said returning to the Herd is definitely an option, but he didn’t know in the moments following the loss.
It is likely that West and his teammates could take a similar path as last year when he declared for the NBA Draft to gain feedback from NBA scouts about where he stood toward a professional future and what he needed to improve on to take his game to the next level.
In the past, that has been the path that D’Antoni has taken — letting his players explore their options while leaving the door open for a return.
Given that D’Antoni has four seniors — West, Jannson Williams, Mikel Beyers and Darius George — and junior Taevion Kinsey, who surged up NBA Draft boards, in the mix to potentially leave, the Herd’s coach said looking to the future begins immediately.
In this sense, D’Antoni’s knowledge of the NBA system and dealing with roster management in the days following a season proves beneficial in building a plan.
“I don’t know what they are feeling right now,” D’Antoni said. “I don’t think the decision can be made in the next two or three days, but certainly within the next week ... probably the first of next week, we’ve got to make decisions on what’s good for Marshall basketball going forward.”
Perhaps the biggest question mark to return is the one guy who isn’t actually a senior on the list.
Kinsey started the season on the outside looking in on the NBA Draft radar, but used incredible efficiency numbers in the early portion of the year to soar into the spotlight.
Last week, HoopsHype released a composite list by compiling mock drafts from eight esteemed outlets (ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo!, The Athletic and For The Win) to rank players.
Kinsey, who had been outside the top 100, was ranked No. 41 overall, which puts him slightly outside the first round of the NBA Draft, making him one of the biggest movers in college basketball this year.
With the NCAA mulling a one-time transfer rule, the options for Kinsey are unlimited. The Conference USA First-Team selection could make the jump to the NBA Draft pool, elect to test his options in the transfer portal or return to Marshall for one — or even two — more year(s).
On the surface, it may look like an easy decision to outsiders for Kinsey to take the next step, whether that be in the NBA or at a major college program, but there are some things to consider also.
D’Antoni’s system is, essentially, an NBA system and a move to a major program might not offer the same freedoms, which could actually hinder his advancement.
And, a jump to the NBA is not guaranteed. While Kinsey’s athleticism is unparalleled (43-inch vertical is an all-world number, really), but Kinsey himself has spoken at length about continuing to develop his jump shot in the mid-range and 3-point shooting realm.
Staying in D’Antoni’s system certainly would aid in that, too.
Aside from Kinsey, Williams also has the highest chance of not returning after having been at Marshall for five years already.
There was even some question after last season whether Williams would return, but all season, D’Antoni praised his improvements in the mental side of the game and doing the intangibles that helped to make the team better.
Among others, West has undeniably been the Herd’s leader over the past two seasons, and the emergence of Andrew Taylor in the late portion of the year adds intrigue.
If Kinsey and West both stay, Marshall would undoubtedly have a lethal trio of guards to take on Conference USA.
Barring an intriguing professional deal overseas, Beyers is likely to return to the Herd. His ability to limit mistakes down the stretch showed an improvement that D’Antoni cited as a step forward, which earned him a start in the Conference USA tournament.
The same can be said for George, who was likely headed for a redshirt this season until the NCAA offered the free year for 2020-21. George became a key contributor from an energy perspective, so it is unknown as to his status moving forward.
One question aside from the seniors involves Iran Bennett, who played in the opening week of the season, but could not work his way back from a knee injury to see the floor again. Bennett’s health moving forward will factor into a decision on his return.
On the surface, Marshall returned 96 percent of its scoring from 2019-20 into the 2020-21 season, and the ability to do so is there again.
From a recruiting standpoint, the Herd has guard Kyle Braun — a Jon Elmore/Andrew Taylor-style guard — already committed to the Class of 2021, so there is a need for at least one exit for Braun to join the program.
It is one of several items that D’Antoni expects to work on as a new week — and, essentially, season — starts for the Herd.
That starts with exit interviews from the season, which begin within days.
“We will get into those immediately and see what recruiting looks like, what their idea (is) of whether they want to play,” D’Antoni said.