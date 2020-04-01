HUNTINGTON — A Charleston woman caught with multiple pounds of methamphetamine and a firearm last year has pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court, announced US Attorney Mike Stuart.
Krista Lynn Morris, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a drug user.
“Morris was peddling significant quantities of meth,” Stuart said in a news release. “Our law enforcement partners are working tirelessly to identify and investigate meth traffickers like Morris and, as a result, we are prosecuting scores of meth dealers.”
On April 2, 2019, agents contacted Morris in Teays Valley after learning that she was suspected of selling methamphetamine. Agents seized approximately an ounce of methamphetamine from Morris and learned that she had rented a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in South Charleston. Agents subsequently conducted a search of the room and seized approximately eight pounds of methamphetamine which Morris possessed. Morris admitted to agents that she was involved in distributing methamphetamine to multiple customers.
On August 28, 2019, agents arrested Morris and conducted a search of her residence in Charleston. During the search, agents recovered a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber pistol, which Morris admitted she possessed. Morris also admitted that she was a methamphetamine user and thus, she was prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law.
Morris faces 10 years to life in prison when sentenced on June 15, 2020.
This joint investigation was spearheaded by the FBI. Other agencies that participated and assisted in the investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Ona Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the United States Marshals Service, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Akron, Ohio Police Department, and the Brecksville, Ohio Police Department. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution.