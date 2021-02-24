SCOTT DEPOT — WomenCare, Inc., based in Putnam County, has received a grant in the amount of$3,431,227 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The grant was among a total of $17,580,688 from the HHS’s health center cluster grant program awarded to health centers across West Virginia to provide support and resources. The grants were announced in a joint news release by U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“As we continue battle the COVID-19 pandemic, health centers provide essential services that many West Virginians rely on,” Capito said in the release. “Making sure that our medical professionals have the tools and resources they need to effectively do their jobs and keep our communities safe is an incredibly important part of our relief efforts, and this funding will help support that. I will continue to advocate on their behalf and secure federal resources like this.”
Manchin added, “Our West Virginia health centers are front and center in providing care for our fellow West Virginians, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $17.5 million in our health centers across West Virginia to help ensure all West Virginians have access to quality, reliable healthcare regardless of where they live. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support health centers across the Mountain State.”
Other awards in the grant package include:
- Cabin Creek Health Systems, Inc. — $2,829,469
- Lincoln County Primary Medical Center, Inc. — $2,405,865
- Wirt County Health Service Association, Inc. — $2,366,414
- Pendleton Community Care, Inc. — $2,073,295
- St. George Medical Clinic, Inc. — $1,631,725
- Valley Health Care, Inc. — $1,436,276
- Ritchie County Primary Care Assoc., Inc. — $1,406,397