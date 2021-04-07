WASHINGTON — Congressman Alex X. Mooney (WV-02) announced $41,596,186 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants to 12 health care centers in West Virginia’s Second Congressional District.
A significant portion of that total — $5,147,375 — was awarded to WomenCare, Inc., in Putnam County.
“I am glad that this funding has been secured for health care centers in West Virginia’s Second Congressional District,” Mooney said in a news release. “Our healthcare workers and medical centers are on the frontlines daily ensuring the well-being and health of West Virginians. As we continue to fight against COVID-19, these funds will assist these organizations in continuing to serve the medical needs of West Virginians.”
Other centers receiving grants are:
- Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, $2,413,375, Calhoun County
- Mountaineer Community Health Center, Inc., $642,000, Morgan County
- Roane Family Health Care, $1,278,875, Roane County
- Cabin Creek Health Systems, Inc., $3,480,750, Kanawha County
- Wirt County Health Service Association, Inc., $2,664,625, Wirt County
- West Virginia Department of health and Human Resources, $8,443,686, Statewide
- E. A. Hawse Health Center, Inc., $2,314,500, Hardy County
- Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Inc., $5,355,375, Berkeley County
- Community Care of West Virginia, Inc., $6,762,500, Upshur County
- Pendleton Community Care, Inc., $1,281,500, Pendleton County
- Valley Health Care, Inc., $1,811,625, Randolph County