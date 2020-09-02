SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Womencare, Inc., based in Putnam County, has received a grant in the amount of $389,722 from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services health center cluster grant program.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a total of $5,568,607 from the HHS to provide support and resources for health centers across West Virginia.
“Health centers continue to provide essential care to many West Virginians, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is crucial that we deliver the resources our health centers rely on so they can properly serve their communities and keep our medical professionals safe. Health centers and their staff play such an important role in the well-being and health care infrastructure of our state, and I will continue to advocate on their behalf and secure federal funding like this,” Capito said in a joint news release with Manchin.
“Our community health centers are the backbone of our healthcare system in West Virginia. Rural health centers and providers face no shortage of challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made the services they provide even more essential. We must continue investing in rural health and I am pleased to see this funding awarded to healthcare providers across our state,” Manchin said.
Individual awards include:
- Community Care of West Virginia — $402,909
- Womencare, Inc. — $389,722
- Valley Health Systems, Inc. — $356,367
- E.A. Hawse Health Center, Inc. — $308,299
- Community Health Systems, Inc. — $299,085
- Cabin Creek Health Center, Inc. — $277,048
- Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Inc. — $255,813
- Wirt County Health Services Association, Inc. — $243,199
- Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers, Inc. — $238,352
- New River Health Association, Inc. — $236,565
- Tug River Health Association, Inc. — $235,079
- West Virginia University — $228,000
- Bluestone Health Association, Inc. — $220,250
- Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Inc. — $212,750
- Shenandoah Valley Medical Systems, Inc. — $210,239
- Monroe County Health Center — $198,630
- Rainelle Medical Center, Inc. — $197,000
- Change, Inc. — $192,773
- Belington Community Medical Services Association, Inc. — $189,365
- Valley Health Care, Inc. — $186,620
- Williamson Health and Wellness Center — $175,250
- Pendleton Community Care — $76,668
- Lincoln County Primary Care Center — $68,250
- Monongahela Valley Association — $65,270
- Clay Battelle Health Services Assoc. — $40,750
- Richie County Primary Care Assoc. — $30,000
- Mountaineer Community Health Center Inc. — $29,754
- Roane Co. Family Health Care, Inc. — $4,600