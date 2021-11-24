HURRICANE — Word of Light Community Church will conduct a live Nativity at Hurricane’s Valley Park on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.
The Nativity will feature live characters representing the story of Jesus’ birth. There will also be live animals for petting after each performance. Performances last about 20 minutes, with 10 minutes between sets, from 6 until 9 p.m.
“This is an outdoor event, so dress appropriately. Come and learn the truth about who Jesus Christ was, why He came and how His life and death impact all of us. Also learn the truth about the Christmas season, and where the December date originated from,” the church stated in a news release.
There will be hot chocolate and cookies, as well as a gift bags with additional information about Jesus Christ. Volunteers will be available during and after each performance to answer any questions that arise during the performance.
“We want to be real, love people and show them the love of Jesus Christ. This isn’t about advertising or promoting our little church,” Pastor Doug Doss told his congregation in an organizational meeting for the event. “We need to pray that we’re God’s hands and feet. As long as the city allows us to be a part of their festivities, we need to take the opportunity. There may come a day in the near future that telling God’s story won’t be allowed. We’ve got to make it count.”
This is Word of Lights’s eighth year presenting the live Nativity in Hurricane.
In a time where there is so much hatred, uncertainty and terror in our nation and throughout the world, there is nothing more humbling than to be reminded of the love that was born that night in Bethlehem,” the church stated in the release.
“Many people don’t realize that we have so many facts in history that back up the first Christmas. They even doubt that Jesus was a real person. We want people to understand that it really happened, it is a piece of history. We want people to realize the significance of what Christmas stands for. God loves us so much that He had to make a way to come here and literally give His life for us. Christmas stands for the beginning of that journey. That alone shows that He is a God worthy to be worshipped,” Pastor Doug Doss said in an interview at this event two years ago. “This is the biggest event we do in our church. Possibly the most important event we do all year. But we need to make sure we’re doing this for the right reason: to worship and let everyone see Jesus Christ.”
Word of Light Community Church is located at 2276 US Rt. 60, Hurricane (across from Hurricane Equipment Rental). For more information, follow the church on Facebook or visit its website, http://wordoflightcc.com.