HUNTINGTON — By the end of the year, loved ones of veterans receiving care at the Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington will have a place to stay on the hospital’s campus.

The Huntington Fisher House is nearly 30% complete with a projected opening date set for September.

A Fisher House provides families a place to stay, free of charge, while their loved ones are receiving treatment at a VA Medical Center or military base. The 16-suite, 13,270-square-foot Fisher House in Huntington will join 84 other Fisher Houses operating in the United States and Europe when it is completed.

Each bedroom suite will be equipped with a private and handicapped-accessible bathroom. Common areas will include a spacious kitchen, a large communal living area, dining and family rooms, a laundry room and a patio. It will provide more than 500 families a place to stay each year.

Currently, families visiting their loved ones have to stay at nearby hotels, the closest of which is about 15 minutes away.

