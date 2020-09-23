CHARLESTON — Carrying signs that read “Demand local jobs for local workers,” about 40 people gathered Thursday morning at two locations in Kanawha County. Their aim: for operators of a plant still under construction not to outsource manpower, and instead employ West Virginia workers.
Groups of about 25 people each gathered outside U.S. Methanol offices along Capitol Street in Charleston, as well as the road across from its plant in Institute. It is that facility protesters said could bring upwards of 250 jobs to the area, but those positions have been awarded to out-of-state contractors.
“And that’s not just 250 to 300 jobs,” said Craig Mosteller, business agent for plumbers and pipefitter UA Local 625, “but 250 to 300 families.”
A spokeswoman for U.S. Methanol couldn’t elaborate on any dialogue or upcoming plans to speak with the protesters. Public relations representative Mary Ann Green said the protest caught the company off-guard, noting “the only way the company became familiar with (Thursday’s) activities is that it was brought to their attention by social media (earlier this week).”
The company, however, did release a statement that read in part:
“Unfortunately, misinformation was shared about the US Methanol Liberty-1 Project that relates to contractor hiring practices. That information was communicated to the public without talking to US Methanol and without knowing the facts.
“Since beginning construction, US Methanol has sought the best personnel for the work. As a result, the company has utilized those in trade organizations and those who are not. The contractors include local and regional people. The company will continue this approach when it resumes construction in the near future.”
Mosteller said one of the out-of-state contractors — Louisiana-based Aptim — was notified in advance of the protest. Aptim did not respond to requests for comment.
He also pointed out that not all of Thursday’s protesters were union members.
“This is actually not a union/non-union issue. That’s what everybody wants to throw out there,” Mosteller said. “We’ve got people here now who are non-union who are standing in this line with us. It’s about West Virginia families — period. Trust me, I would love for it to ultimately go union. But I’d really like for it to go West Virginia labor first.”
Thursday’s activities provided another potential hurdle for a facility that was expected to be operational more than two years ago.
Founded in 2016 and based in Charleston, U.S. Methanol broke ground on the Institute facility — which was to be made of parts from a deconstructed methanol plant from Brazil — in November 2017. Components were to be shipped from Brazil and assembled in time for a mid-2018 launch. But a series of delays occurred.
They ranged from issues relating to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro to the replacement of equipment that did not pass customs safety inspections. The start of construction was pushed back to May 2019, and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year brought construction to a halt. The company has not announced when work will resume.
This isn’t the first time the project has come under fire.
Some discourse developed during the plant’s planning phases, specifically with regard to the approximately 300 temporary construction jobs it would create. That contract was awarded to Bilfinger Westcon, a North Dakota-based construction company.
Bilfinger’s CEO said at the time it would lure workers from within a 200-mile radius — some of whom might not be from West Virginia — and the project would be shepherded from the company’s Canton, Ohio, office. The choice of Bilfinger drew criticism from various labor organizations who argued an in-state contractor likely would have made hiring West Virginia labor a priority.
That history was referenced by UA Local 625 in its response to U.S. Methanol’s statement.
“U.S. Methanol has consistently given the major portions of the project to out-of-state contractors who have imported out-of-state workers. Local contractors and workers have gotten some small portions. … These are significant jobs that local workers are losing. Local workers are tired of the crumbs.”
Methanol is obtained from natural gas and is used in the production of fuel, LED and LCD screens, pharmaceuticals and more. Initial estimates were for the facility to produce approximately 200,000 metric tons of methanol per year.
When it is completed, Green said the Institute plant is expected to have a full-time staff of 70 people serving in administrative and operation capacities.