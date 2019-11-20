Putnam Thanksgiving service set for Nov. 21
CULLODEN — The Teays Valley Ministerial Association is sponsoring Putnam County’s annual Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Grace Life Church at 93 Joy Lane in Culloden.
Jay Mace, pastor of the Pulse Church in Winfield, will be the speaker. Various area ministers will be involved in leading the event. A love offering will be received that evening to benefit Putnam County Young Life and a Community Thanksgiving Dinner outreach that will be spearheaded by Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.
The entire community is invited to attend this special time of worship and thanksgiving.
Gospel Great Buddy Liles to perform at Sycamore Baptist
HURRICANE — Buddy Liles from Pensacola, Florida, will sing at the Sycamore Baptist Church, 5839 Sycamore Road, Hurricane, at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Liles sang bass for over 25 years with the Florida Boys Quartet. He was a regular on the Sunday Morning Jubilee as well as the Gaither Homecoming videos. For more information, call 304-562-9557.
Red House Bible Church offers weekly services
RED HOUSE — Red House Bible Church in Red House, West Virginia, and Pastor Gregory Blake invite the community to attend services at the following times: Sunday school at 10 a.m.; Sunday morning worship at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday evening service at 6 p.m.; Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. Other fellowships and ministries include Kids 4 Truth, Teen Meeting and Adult Ministry, which visits nursing homes and shut-ins. There is also Ladies Christian Fellowship on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the church 304-586-9181 or visit www.redhousechurch.com.