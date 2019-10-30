Hurricane First Church of God hosting gospel concert
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God would like to invite everyone to our monthly, Second-Friday Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
The featured group for this month will be The Inheritance Quartet. Additional singers will include guest soloists Jim Edens (Charleston); Ron Shamblin (Sissonville); and Randy Parsons (Buffalo). Also our concert musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
We feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music at our concerts.
We will have a time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, after the service. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Winfield Church of the Nazarene welcomes all
WINFIELD — Winfield Church of the Nazarene, along with Interim Pastor Earl Pennington, invite all to services.
Sundays: Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. and Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Bible study is 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: Small groups is at 7 p.m. when in session.
The church is at 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield. Call the church office at 304-586-2180 or email at winfieldnaz@frontier.com.