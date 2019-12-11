Eleanor Presbyterian to present a Christmas cantata

ELEANOR — The Eleanor Presbyterian Choir will present a Christmas cantata, “A Child, a King,” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. All are invited. Refreshments will follow.

Christmas musical, candlelight concert set in Scott Depot

SCOTT DEPOT — The Worship Ministry of Teays Valley Church of God is pleased to invite the whole community to a musical and candlelight event, “Rejoice! Peace on Earth Has Come,” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. The Christmas concert will feature their worship choir, “Voices of Praise,” the church’s choir, “Bells of Praise,” their new bell choir and “Praise in Motion,” the church’s dance ministry.

“The message of peace is a much-needed one in our world today. We invite you to step away from the hustle and bustle of the season to focus on the peace you can receive,” the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt, said in a news release.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m., and a nursery will be provided.

Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.

Red House Bible Church offers weekly services

RED HOUSE — Red House Bible Church in Red House, West Virginia, and Pastor Gregory Blake invite the community to attend services at the following times: Sunday school at 10 a.m.; Sunday morning worship at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday evening service at 6 p.m.; Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. Other fellowships and ministries include Kids 4 Truth, Teen Meeting and Adult Ministry, which visits nursing homes and shut-ins. There is also Ladies Christian Fellowship on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the church 304-586-9181 or visit www.redhousechurch.com.

