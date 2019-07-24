Teays Valley Presby offers services, classes
TEAYS VALLEY — Pastor Dr. Kyle Key and members of Teays Valley Presbyterian Church invite you to join them on Sunday mornings for Sunday School and Worship Service. The 10 a.m. Worship Service is a thoughtful blend of traditional and contemporary music with Biblical preaching that speaks to our modern world.
Following a short message early in the service, children may leave for "Children's Church" or remain with their family. There is a Sunday School class for adults and a class for children, starting at 9 a.m. During the week there are opportunities for Bible Study, including a women's group on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. and another group on Monday evenings at 5 p.m.
A men's Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. All Bible Study groups meet in the church Gathering Room.
Teays Valley Presbyterian Church is located at 5339 Teays Valley Road. For more information, call 304-757-6073 or visit www.teaysvalleypresby.com. Plan to join us as we "learn to live God's love."
Cross of Grace Lutheran hosts services
HURRICANE — Cross of Grace Lutheran Church, located at 30 Church Drive, Hurricane, welcomes all to Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Worship Services at 10:15 a.m. Call 304-562-0616 or visit http://www.crossofgracewv.com.
Teays Valley Church of God hosts services
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God, located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step Road, welcomes you for services on Sundays at 10:15 a.m.
Midweek services are on Wednesdays from 6:45 to 8 p.m. The church offers classes for all ages and support groups to help you through life's challenges.
Call 304-757-9222 or visit www.tvcog.org for more information.
Gateway Christian invites all to services
SCOTT DEPOT — Gateway Christian Church invites all to worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sundays at its Teays Valley Campus, 118 Poplar Fork Road, Scott Depot. Visit www.gatewaychurch.net.
Winfield Church of Nazarene welcomes all
WINFIELD — Winfield Church of the Nazarene, along with the Rev. Abraham Williams and his wife Courtney, invite all to services.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, and Bible study for all ages is at 6 p.m. Sundays.
The church is located at 10822 Winfield Road. For more information, call the church office at 304-586-2180 or email at winfieldnaz@frontier.com.
St. Timothy's invites you to worship
HURRICANE — St. Timothy's In-the-Valley Episcopal Church, located at 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, invites ALL to worship with them. Worship with Holy Eucharist is offered each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
For more information, call 304-562-9325 or visit www.sttimothyswv.org.
The Rev. Cheryl Winter, Rector.
Church @ The Depot welcomes you
SCOTT DEPOT — Church @ The Depot, 6496 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, invites all to worship. Our celebration service is every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy modern, upbeat music and relevant and practical teaching from God's Word. Faithkids is in action every a.m. service - for kids from 6 weeks old through fifth grade. Our Youth meet on Wednesday nights in the youth center at 6:30; the service features live worship, games, teaching and small groups.
First Baptist Church welcomes worshipers
HURRICANE — First Baptist Church of Hurricane invites all to worship this Sunday. 8:50 a.m.: Traditional Worship 10 a.m.: Sunday School 11 a.m.: Contemporary Worship; Children's Worship On Sunday and Wednesday evenings, the church invites families to find their niche in its growing Adult & Family Ministries, and Youth & Children's Ministries featuring AWANA Club at 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 304-562-9281, visit www.firstbaptisthurricane.com or find First Baptist Church of Hurricane on Facebook. The church is located at 2635 Main St. in Hurricane.
Forrest Burdette invites community to worship
HURRICANE — Forrest Burdette Memorial UMC invites community members to participate in Sunday Worship Services, 8:30 and 11 a.m.; Sunday School Classes for adults, youth and children at 10 a.m.; Sunday Evening Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening offers multiple small group studies and Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Forrest Burdette is located at 2848 Putnam Avenue, Hurricane. For more information or directions, visit the web site www.forrestburdette.com or call the church office, 304-562-5903.
Bible Blast program offered on Wednesdays
WINFIELD — Winfield United Methodist Church welcomes children to its Bible Blast program from 6:10-7:10 p.m. Wednesdays. Bible Blast is held September through May for children age preschool through fifth grade. It includes Bible lessons, crafts, games and music. For more information, call 304-586-3795.
Glad Tidings, pastor invite all to worship
HURRICANE — Glad Tidings Assembly of God and Pastor Rebekah Jarrell invite the community to worship. Service times are: n Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship Service (Children's Church and Nursery available) n Sunday, 6 p.m. Power Hour prayer service n Wednesday, 7 p.m. SoulFood Wednesday Bible study The church is located at 121 Mill Road in Hurricane. For more information, call the church office at 304-562-3074. You can also listen to sermons online at www.gladtidingswv.org.
Awana Clubs offered at Teays Valley Baptist
HURRICANE — Teays Valley Baptist, located at 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, offers Awana Clubs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Awana is a national youth ministry reaching boys and girls with the Gospel of Christ. Clubs meet each week throughout the school year on Wednesdays. All handbooks/manuals use the King James Bible only.
Clubs available are:
— Puggles: 2-year-olds (3-year-olds after Sept. 1 of this year). Must be brought by parent/guardian.
— Cubbies: 3-year-olds (by Sept. 1 of this year) and 4-year-olds. Must be brought by parent/guardian. n Sparks: Kindergarten (5 years old by Sept. 1 of this club year), first and second grade.
— T & T (Truth & Training): third through fifth grade.
— Trek (Teen Ministry): sixth through eighth grade.
For information on the High School Ministry, contact Youth Pastor Jared Shumate at the Church office. Clubs and Teen ministries are available to boys and girls.
For further information, you can contact the Church office 304-757-9306 or the Awana Commanders Larry & Sharon Carpenter at 304-757-7209.
AWANA now offered at Winfield Baptist
WINFIELD — AWANA is up and running at Winfield Baptist Church. AWANA is open to preschool (potty trained) through fifth grade. The nursery will be available for younger children. There is also a teen youth group for sixth through 12th grades. Transportation can be provided to people who live in Winfield. For more information, call the church at 304-586-3198.
Red House UBI offers weekly services
RED HOUSE — Red House UBI Church in Red House, W.Va., and Pastor Gregory Blake, invite the community to attend services at the following times: Sunday school at 10 a.m.; Sunday morning worship at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday evening service at 6 p.m.; Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. Other fellowships and ministries include Kids 4 Truth, Teen Meeting and Adulty Ministry, which visits nursing homes and shut-ins. There is also mens basketball every Thursday night, and Ladies Christian Fellowship on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the church 304-586-9181 or visit www.redhousechurch.com.
Redeemer Presbyterian welcomes all to services
TEAYS VALLEY — Redeemer Presbyterian Church, PCA, welcomes the community to learn of God's love and grace. The church is now meeting at 3965 Teays Valley Road (formerly a roller rink). It is located next to the new Mountainview School. The church's pastor is Barrett Jordan. For more information, call the church office, 304-757-1197, or check the church's website at www.redeemerpcawv.org.
Church offers rides to services
POCA — Harmons Creek Nazarene Church, located on Poca River Road, is offering rides to anyone living in the areas of Poca River Road, Rocky Fork or Harmons Creek and would like to attend services. The church operates a bus that is equipped with a handicap lift. To arrange a ride, contact Pastor Ed Dameron at 304-925-7837 or assistant pastor David Patrick at 304-776-5824.