Gospel Great Buddy Liles to perform at Sycamore Baptist
HURRICANE — Buddy Liles from Pensacola, Florida, will sing at the Sycamore Baptist Church, 5839 Sycamore Road,, Hurricane, at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Liles sang bass for over 25 years with the Florida Boys Quartet. He was a regular on the Sunday Morning Jubilee as well as the Gaither Homecoming videos. For more information, call 304-562-9557.
Winfield Church of the Nazarene welcomes all to services
WINFIELD — Winfield Church of the Nazarene, along with Interim Pastor Earl Pennington, invite all to services.
Sundays: Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. and Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Bible study is 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: Small groups is at 7 p.m. when in session.
The church is located at 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call the church office at 304-586-2180 or email at winfieldnaz@frontier.com.
Hurricane First Church of God Gospel Concert set for Nov. 8
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God would like to invite everyone to our monthly, Second-Friday Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
The featured group for this month will be The Inheritance Quartet. Additional singers will include guest soloists Jim Edens (Charleston); Ron Shamblin (Sissonville); and Randy Parsons (Buffalo). Also our concert musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
We feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music at our concerts.
We will have a time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, after the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store. Please come and received a blessing with us.