Teays Valley Presby returns to fall programming
TEAYS VALLEY — Pastor Dr. Kyle Key and members of Teays Valley Presbyterian Church invite you to join us on Sunday mornings for our Sunday School and Worship Service. Our 10 a.m. Worship Service is a thoughtful blend of traditional and contemporary music with Biblical preaching that speaks to our modern world. Following a short message early in the service, children may leave for "Children's Church" or remain with their family.
There is a Sunday School class for adults and a class for children, starting at 9 a.m. Starting in September, there will be opportunities for Bible Study, including a women's group on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. and another group on Monday evenings at 5 p.m. The men's Bible Study will resume meeting on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. All Bible Study groups meet in the church Gathering Room.
Teays Valley Presbyterian Church is located at 5339 Teays Valley Road. For more information, please call 304-757-6073 or visit our web site at www.teaysvalleypresby.com. Plan to join us as we "learn to live God's love."
Hurricane First Church of God to host Gospel Concert on Aug. 9
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites the community to attend its monthly, Second-Friday Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9.
The featured group for August is The Destiny's Voice Quartet. Additional singers will include soloists Carla James, (Nitro); Rick Towe (Point Pleasant); Gary Sargent (Hurricane); Dorsey Johnson and Peggy Cooper (Hurricane First Church of God).
The Second-Friday Gospel Concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, will follow the concert.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.