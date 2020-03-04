TJ Harris Unplugged to perform at Church at The Depot

SCOTT DEPOT — T.J. Harris Unplugged will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Church at The Depot, 6496 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot.

Enjoy jamming acoustic versions of your favorite Decyfer Down songs as well as a few Fighting Instinct, solo originals, covers, and worship tunes.

Teays Valley Presbyterian invites community to services

TEAYS VALLEY — Members of Teays Valley Presbyterian Church welcome you to join us for our Worship Service each Sunday at 10 a.m., which offers a blend of traditional and contemporary music with Biblical messaging that speaks to our everyday world.

The service is led by Pastor Kyle Key, and the youth message and Children’s Church is led by Emily Perks, Director of Children and Youth Ministries. Stay tuned for special services during this Easter season.

Teays Valley Presbyterian Church is located at 5339 Teays Valley Road. For more information, please call 304-757-6073, visit our website at www.teaysvalleypresby.com, or follow us on Facebook.

