The Builders Quartet to sing at Sycamore
HURRICANE -- The Builders Quartet will be singing at the Sycamore Baptist Church, Sycamore Road, Hurricane, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. Pastor David Vickers and the congregation invite everyone to come out.
Hurricane First Church of God Gospel Concert
HURRICANE -- The Hurricane First Church of God would like to invite everyone to our monthly, Second-Friday, Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11.
The featured group this month will be The Brighterside Quartet. Additional singers will include soloists: Sister Pam Graham (Charleston), Brother Rick Towe (Pt. Pleasant), Brother Robert Fulton (Elkview), formerly with Gold City Quartet, and our Concert Musicians and singers: Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson.
We feature traditional Church Hymns, and Southern Gospel Music, at our concerts.
We will have a time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, after the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Grace Wesleyan to host revival Oct. 13-16
CULLODEN -- Grace Wesleyan Church, 2200 Charleys Creek Road in Culloden, and Pastor Harold Massey invite members of the community to join congregants in revival with Dr. Nelson Perdue, and the Jay Humphreys Trio, from Oct. 13-16.
The revival will take place at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and 7 p.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 14 through Wednesday, Oct. 16.