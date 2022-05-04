The Scott Teays Lions Club, with the Hurricane High School Leo Club, and several other volunteers, picked up trash along North Poplar Fork on April 23 as part of the WV Adopt a Highway program. Pictured, from left, back row: Leo Luther Cope, Leo Larry Frye, Eric Bailes, Logan Carter, Marcus Burdette, Brian Smith, Brandy McCallister, Chris Slate, Timothy Kitchen, Garrett Workman, Arnette Good, Zachary Hanson, Brittany Casto, Larisha Davis. Front row: Leos Nadia Board, Tanner Sutphin, Carey Ferrell, Camryn Mckenzie, Grace Dickerson, Leo secretary Maggie Dickerson, Leo president Annie Wang, Ian Stover, Aiden Jackson, Allison Carpenter, Emily Howell, and Gavin Irwin. Not pictured: Lions Boyd Harper, Jill Sergent and Angie Turkelson.
SCOTT DEPOT — On Saturday, April 23, as part of the WV Adopt a Highway program, the Scott Teays Lions Club, with the Hurricane High School Leo Club, and several other volunteers picked up trash along a two-mile section of North Poplar Fork in Putnam County.
This is an annual spring event for the Lions and Leos. The beautiful weather wasn’t the only great part about this year’s event; the clubs also saw one of their best turnouts with 29 volunteers showing up to help. Coincidentally, the successful litter pick-up was also held the day after Earth Day! The club celebrated with 51 bags of trash being removed from the roadside.
Leo Maggie Dickerson, secretary of the Hurricane High Leo Club, shared her feelings on participating with the Lions. “It feels really good being able to help out in my community and to help the environment, especially because last week was Earth Week. It’s really rewarding to have a small part in making a difference.”
Both the Scott Teays Lions Club and the Hurricane High Leo Club are glad to have members and volunteers like Dickerson, who are civic-minded and environmentally conscious and will give their time to such important projects.
If you are interested in the helping with the club’s efforts to better our community and help our citizens in need, it is easy to join! Search Scott Teays Lions Club online and use their “Contact Us” link, or better yet, attend a meeting. Scott Teays Lions Club meets at Area 34 (Putnam Chamber office, brick building beside the Holiday Inn Express in Teays Valley) at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. You’ll be greeted by smiling faces who are happy you’re there!
