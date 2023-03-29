CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against four members of the same family for alleged violations of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, according to a news release from his office.
Morrisey is asking the Circuit Court of Putnam County to bar the defendants from violating the Act related to the selling, moving, delivering, set-up and repair of mobile homes. The lawsuit also asks the court to award restitution for consumers harmed by the defendants’ alleged unlawful activities, among other things.
“It’s really simple: If you’re going to do business in West Virginia, you better comply with our consumer protection laws, and be honest about your work,” Morrisey said in the release. “Those who defraud consumers must be held accountable to the full extent of the law. Most businesses that operate in the state do the right thing, but if you cross the line, we’re going to make sure there’s enforcement. Plain and simple.”
The defendants, Gary and Veronica May (husband and wife), Tyler May (Gary’s and Veronica’s grandson) and Joshua May (Gary’s and Veronica’s son), did business throughout southern and central West Virginia as May Brothers Mobile Home Movers.
According to the lawsuit, the business is allegedly not incorporated and does not have any of the licenses required to sell or move mobile homes. The Attorney General’s Office has received at least 15 consumer complaints alleging a wide range of unlawful activities by the defendants, including deceptive sales practices, sale of homes not fit for occupancy, faulty and unsafe installation of mobile homes, failure to make promised repairs and renovations and failure to return deposits, among other things.
The Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division opened an investigation of May Brothers after identifying numerous unresolved complaints. Those complaints were sent to the Manufactured Housing Board, which then issued nine cease and desist orders, but the business “continued to engage in unlawful activities.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.