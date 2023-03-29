The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against four members of the same family for alleged violations of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, according to a news release from his office.

Morrisey is asking the Circuit Court of Putnam County to bar the defendants from violating the Act related to the selling, moving, delivering, set-up and repair of mobile homes. The lawsuit also asks the court to award restitution for consumers harmed by the defendants’ alleged unlawful activities, among other things.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you