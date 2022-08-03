NITRO — West Virginia Cashin Recyclables recently donated $2,500 to The Rock Ministries & Transition Center, a Nitro-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting people who are struggling with substance abuse.
Funds will go toward the organization’s mission of offering supportive programs that help those with life-controlling issues, such as drug and alcohol addiction.
The non-profit offers various programs and services to clients throughout their sobriety journey, including peer-to-peer support, supportive counseling, individual/group therapy, drug screening, clinical treatment for mental health, and assistance for families of people struggling with substance abuse. The organization also works to educate communities about substance abuse and the stigma attached to those who are struggling with addiction.
“We are proud to donate to an organization that is changing lives for the better,” WV Cashin’s Gary Walker said in a news release.
West Virginia Cashin Recyclables was established in 1988 in Nitro, West Virginia. Since its establishment, the organization has flourished into a leader in West Virginia’s recycling effort. West Virginia Cashin Recyclables strives to provide viable solutions for incorporating an effective recycling program into partners’ business plans, as well as maintain environmental responsibility.
