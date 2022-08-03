The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WV Cashin’s Gary Walker presents a check to Sheila Martin, director of Residential Homes at The Rock Ministries.

 Submitted photo

NITRO — West Virginia Cashin Recyclables recently donated $2,500 to The Rock Ministries & Transition Center, a Nitro-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting people who are struggling with substance abuse.

Funds will go toward the organization’s mission of offering supportive programs that help those with life-controlling issues, such as drug and alcohol addiction.

