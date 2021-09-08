Jeff Baird, safety operations manager from WV Cashin, presents Jon Davis, Putnam County Animal Shelter director, with items from the Dog Day Donation Drive. The donation drive lasted from Aug. 18 until Aug. 26, and participants dropped off high-demand shelter items at the Nitro office.
NITRO — West Virginia Cashin Recyclables hosted a Dog Day Donation Drive to benefit the Putnam County Animal Shelter.
The donation drive began on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and ended on Thursday, Aug. 26 — known as National Dog Day. Participants dropped off items that were in high demand at the shelter, including dog and cat food, cat litter, cleaning supplies, paper towels, toys and more.
“We were excited to be able to give back to the Putnam County Animal Shelter because they do so much for the strays and unwanted pets in the community,” Gary Walker, WV Cashin Buyer, said in a news release. “We hope the donated items will help the staff in a big way and help the animals feel more comforted while in the shelter.”
The Putnam County Animal Shelter has served the citizens of the county since 1986 as an animal control facility. Shelter staff take necessary steps to investigate claims of animal cruelty and neglect as well as pick up stray dogs within the county.
About West Virginia Cashin Recyclables
West Virginia Cashin Recyclables was established in 1988 in Nitro. Since its establishment, the organization has flourished into a leader in West Virginia’s recycling effort. West Virginia Cashin Recyclables strives to provide viable solutions for incorporating an effective recycling program into partners’ business plans, as well as maintain environmental responsibility.
