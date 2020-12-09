CHARLESTON — West Virginia Democrats’ best wasn’t good enough to make any gains in public office in 2020. Almost every facet of the state government will be under the management of Republicans in 2021.
It wasn’t a surprise to Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore that President Donald Trump won the majority of the Mountain State’s vote — the president won by varying margins in all 55 counties — but she didn’t expect such losses in statewide and local races.
Almost a month after the election, Biafore said West Virginia’s Democratic Party is down but not out, adding that there’s a lot of work to do heading into 2022.
“We’ve got a few ideas,” Biafore said. “We did our best. We did what we could during COVID and keeping everybody safe, but it wasn’t enough.”
In a state where Democrats held the legislative and executive majority for the better part of the 20th century, West Virginia now is in the hands of Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature as well as all of the state’s constitutional offices: governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and attorney general.
In a statement on Election Day, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said the 2020 election was “solid affirmation that West Virginians believe the bold, conservative leadership and ideas put forward by Republican members of the House of Delegates and other branches of government are the best path forward for our state.”
Biafore said she was shocked by some results — particularly in the state Senate races and the governor’s race, where 64% of the votes cast were for incumbent Gov. Jim Justice and 30% were cast for first-time challenger Ben Salango, a Democrat from Charleston, according to the secretary of state’s website.
Biafore said polling had indicated the governor’s race to be closer than it was and that there was an indication Democrats would take the Senate, which they did not.
“I gotta be honest, I think that the Republicans didn’t see this coming either,” Biafore said. “I think they were as surprised as we were, because they were seeing the same thing we were.”
West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter did not respond to requests to participate in this report.
Heading into the 2020 election, Republicans held four of the five constitutional offices, but voters handed them the full mantle when Jefferson County Republican and former state delegate Riley Moore beat longtime Treasurer John Perdue, a Democrat. Moore is a grandson of former Gov. Arch A. Moore Jr. and a nephew of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Capito won reelection on Nov. 3, with 70% of the vote against Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, who got 27%, and Libertarian Paul Moran.
Including Capito, all but one member West Virginia’s 5-person congressional delegation is Republican. Sen. Joe Manchin is the highest-ranking Democrat in the state.
In her early assessments of the election, Biafore said, she underestimated how much down-ballot power Trump had in West Virginia. She said she thinks the higher voter turnout to support Trump led to more votes for Republicans in statewide and local races.
Paired with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Biafore said, some of the proposed policies of the national Democratic Party did not resonate with Mountain State voters.
“West Virginia Democrats are a little bit different from national Democrats, and they just weren’t buying into that message,” Biafore said. “COVID hurt us terribly because our candidates ... weren’t out there being able to get themselves known to the voters. So, when the people don’t know who you are, they’re going to stick with someone they do know.”
She also said she thinks there wasn’t enough voter education for legislative races, in particular, adding that she thinks Democrats provided better-qualified candidates this election cycle.
“I know there’s been a few remarks made that we didn’t field every seat and that our candidates weren’t good,” Biafore said. “We had great candidates. They were really good. I wasn’t ashamed of anybody, really, that put their name on the ballot. And, compared to the Republicans, I’m not sure they can say that with some of the folks they put up.”
In the 2020 cycle, Biafore said she received a tremendous response from campaign volunteers to work phone banks and voter-turnout efforts and people wanting to post signs for Democratic Party candidates in West Virginia.
She said Democrats still pounded the pavement amid the COVID-19 pandemic, doing a lot of community walks and sharing campaign pamphlets and postcards and traditional sign waving.
In the end, those efforts didn’t pay off, but they do give Biafore hope for midterm elections in 2022.
For all the effort they gave, Biafore said, there were lessons learned about connecting with voters, better educating them about candidates and the issues that are going to be applied starting immediately.
“We live and learn,” Biafore said. “Nobody’s going to quit and go away. We’re all going to work together to try to develop a plan to decide where this party needs to go and how we need to get there.”