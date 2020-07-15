The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is urging landowners to sign up for the Cooperative State-County-Landowner (CSCL) Gypsy Moth Suppression program. The program is focused on protecting the landowners’ forested acreage from devastating effects caused by the invasive gypsy moth. The sign-up period runs through Aug. 31.
Application forms for the CSCL Gypsy Moth program and brochures are available at the WVDA’s Plant Industries Division website. Landowners may also obtain applications at local WVU Extension offices and WVDA field offices in Charleston at 304-558-2212 or New Creek or 304-788-1066. A non-refundable survey deposit of $1 per acre must be submitted with the application. This deposit will be applied toward payment for treatment if the landowner qualifies.
The minimum acreage required to participate in the program is 50 contiguous acres of wooded land. Adjoining landowners may combine their properties to meet the acreage requirement. Once applications and deposits are received, a forest health protection specialist will visit the landowner’s property to determine if the level of gypsy moth infestation meets program guidelines. A final decision to participate in the program must be confirmed by signing a contract with the WVDA by early December 2020.
For more information, contact WVDA Assistant Director Quentin “Butch” Sayers at qsayers@wvda.us or WVDA Gypsy Moth Program Coordinator G. Scott Hoffman at ghoffman@wvda.us.