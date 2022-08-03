The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is accepting submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through Sept. 2, according to a news release. The exhibit will open Nov. 13 at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

Eligible artists may submit two pieces for the exhibit jurying in painting, print/drawing, mixed media, craft/wall hangings, photography, digital art and sculpture. The pieces that are entered must have been created between 2020 and 2022. Digital images, not original pieces, are submitted for the jurying process.

