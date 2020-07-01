CHARLESTON — In response to COVID-19, the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) Inc. moved its popular medication safety initiative, “Don’t Keep Rx Around,” online during Spring 2020. As part of this outreach, the WV DII also hosted a coloring contest to encourage parents and young children to engage in conversations about medication safety in the home.
The program reached over 40,000 families in 13 West Virginia counties.
Three winners were chosen randomly and announced during a live broadcast on June 1. Each winner will receive $100 gift card, a bicycle and helmet, a day with Rex (WV DII’s Medication Safety Ambassador) for their classmates in Fall 2020, and digital signage for his or her school. These items were to be delivered at each winner’s school with their parents and principal present on June 29-30.
Winners include:
- Jakobi Dye (Age 6), Anna Jarvis Elementary School, Tyler County
- Lucas Pickens (Age 7, Kenna Elementary School, Kanawha County
- Payton Craig (Age 6), Scott Teays Elementary School, Putnam County
“During this time of social distancing and stay at home orders, families are closer in proximity than ever before,” explained Dr. Susan Bissett, WV DII President. “Life is disrupted and medications may be more accessible to small children. We are taking this opportunity to educate families about medication safety and proper storage of medication.”
You can learn more about the program by visiting: www.wvdii.org/rex or contacting the WV DII at 304-941-4182.
About the Don’t Keep Rx Around Medication Safety Program
Co-created by WV DII president, Dr. Susan Bissett and Joe Murphy, CEO of Murphy Media in 2017, the Don’t Keep Rx Around™ Medication Safety Program is a curriculum and public health campaign that utilizes evidence-based practices to teach medication safety to pre-k and kindergarten students throughout West Virginia.
Using an animated character developed by Murphy Media, Rex™ the Rx, WV DII staff visit elementary classrooms across the state to talk to children about medication safety. This innovative approach to educating students about the dangers of misusing prescription medications provides opportunities for both in classroom and distance education and is based on WV Pre-K Education Standards. In addition to the presentation and interactive media, the WV DII provides each school with curricular materials and allotment of medication disposal systems.
To date over 4,000 pre-k students in six counties have been educated through the Don’t Keep Rx Around™ Medication Safety School-Based Program. Due to COVID-19, WV DII worked with Murphy Media to reengineer the program to a virtual platform reaching over 40,000 households in 13 of West Virginia’s 55 counties in Spring 2020. We are planning to continue both schoolbased and online engagement in the coming academic year.