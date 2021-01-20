The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter resigned her post Monday evening.

In a letter addressed to GOP Executive Committee members, Potter said she needed to focus her attention on her family, particularly her parents, both of whom she said require constant care.

Potter thanked committee members for their support and hard work during her tenure, which includes Republicans gaining supermajorities in both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature.

“My parents always say that, ‘It is better to leave something in better shape than when you found it,’” Potter said. “I’ve tried to do just that.”

Potter became the leader of the state GOP in 2018 after Conrad Lucas resigned to seek federal office. She is the vice president of Tri-Star Coal Sales Co. in Charleston, according to her biography on the state GOP website.

The GOP Executive Committee co-chairman will serve as the acting leader of the state committee until a new chairman is elected, according to the committee’s bylaws, Potter said Monday.

Roman Stauffer, of Charleston, is the co-chairman of the committee.

Stauffer is the owner of Capitol Strategies, a political advertising firm. Stauffer most recently was in charge of Gov. Jim Justice’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Stauffer ran for Charleston City Council in 2018, but he lost the primary race to current Charleston City Councilman Brady Campbell.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.