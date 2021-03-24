After a year’s absence predicated by COVID-19 precautions and a previously scheduled target date in April, the West Virginia Home Show is slated to return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from Friday, June 4, through Sunday, June 6.
That’s according to West Virginia Home Show Chairman Tim Cunningham, who said the new June dates have been set with the same wait-and-see considerations brought about by the pandemic, although he is optimistic the annual event should be a go by then.
“We’ve tried to keep our finger on the pulse of what’s going on with the vaccinations,” Cunningham explained. “The vaccines should be pretty well given by June. We’ll look at the projections; hopefully, everybody will be vaccinated by then and we shouldn’t have too much of a problem. The Coliseum and Convention Center will have protocols in place during the show, and we’ll abide by them.”
Last year’s Home Show, which is presented annually by lead sponsor the Home Builders Association of Greater Charleston, was booked fully before the government pandemic restrictions went into effect.
“It’s been hard to try to put it all together and make it all work,” Cunningham said. “We’re holding to our plan from last year; with the renovations that were made at the Coliseum and Convention Center, we’re just taking the Grand Hall for the show this year. With the renovations, the Grand Hall is bigger now. We’ll be able to get everybody in there with some rearranging of the floor space we’ll be using and not have to split them into two parts.”
Cunningham added that vendor booth space remains available for this year’s event, although he foresees a sold-out venue by show time.
“It’s really surprising, the amount of phone calls we’ve been getting from interested vendors and exhibitors wanting to participate in the show this year,” he said. “Of the vendor list from the show we didn’t get to do last year, 80% said they’d return this year. I don’t see any problems getting the other 20%; we’ve been contacted by some new exhibitors this year.”
Featuring the state’s largest yearly showcase of home building and remodeling products and services under a single roof, the West Virginia Home Show marked its 50th anniversary in 2019.
To reserve booth space, purchase tickets or receive updates about this year’s show, visit wvhomeshow.com or call the Homebuilders Association of Greater Charleston offices at 304-744-2200.