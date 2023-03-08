The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a gas and oil industry-backed bill a day after narrowly rejecting a proposal to scale back its pro-industry findings and merge it with a pro-coal industry bill.
The House voted 90-5 Friday without debate to approve Senate Bill 188, which would require the state Department of Economic Development to designate sites viable for natural gas electric generation projects.
The House already approved a bill that would codify the same requirement for coal electric generation facilities Wednesday, House Bill 3482, in a 93-3 vote.
HB 3482’s introduction on Feb. 14 came after the Senate already had passed SB 188 in a 28-3 vote on Feb. 1.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton has objected to SB 188’s legislative findings, fearing they would be used to establish that natural gas is the state’s preferred fuel for generating electricity.
The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia-backed SB 188 asserts that production of electricity using natural gas is “highly underdeveloped” compared to nearby states competing for economic development projects. The bill holds that advancement of technology and drilling practices have opened up “opportunity for efficient development of natural gas” in West Virginia.
Those findings would have been omitted had the House approved an amendment proposed by Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, Thursday to merge the bills. The House rejected that amendment in a 53-41 vote after a roughly hour-long debate comparing the benefits and challenges of coal and gas as electric generation sources.
But although HB 3482 prioritizes identifying economically viable sites for coal electric generation sites, the last coal-fired power plant 100 megawatts or greater built in the United States as of November came online in 2013, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.
West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest producer of marketed natural gas, but natural gas fueled just 4% of the state’s net electricity generation in 2021 — far below the national clip of 38%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Coal comprised 91% of West Virginia’s electricity generation in 2021, far more than any other state.
SB 188 is led in sponsorship by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan. Trump is joined in bipartisan sponsorship by Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell; Sen. Ben Queen, R-Harrison; Minority Whip Robert Plymale, D-Wayne; and Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Chairman Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur.
Competitive Power Resources confirmed last month it would locate a previously announced $3 billion natural gas-fired power plant using carbon capture technology in Doddridge County.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or store it permanently underground.
Such technology retrofits commercial power plants to mitigate coal and gas asset emissions. It’s unproven at commercial scale and has been dismissed by many renewable energy advocates as an unnecessarily risky investment.
The lone Republican voting against SB 188 Friday was Delegate Henry Dillon, R-Wayne. Also voting against the bill were Delegates Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia; Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha; Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia; and Kayla Young, D-Kanawha.
Senate concurrence is required for SB 188 given a technical change the House made to the bill.
