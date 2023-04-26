A federal lawsuit West Virginia landowners filed against the nation’s largest gas and oil well owner is moving forward after a judge ruled their claims were plausible.
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia denied a motion filed in part by that well owner, Diversified Energy Company, to dismiss the class-action complaint brought by more than two dozen West Virginia landowners.
Alabama-headquartered Diversified, its affiliates and Pittsburgh-based gas producer EQT had argued that an agreement Diversified made with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection shielded the company from having to plug wells the landowners say pose health and environmental hazards.
“In short, the defendants contend that the Consent Order completely preempts the regulation of well plugging,” U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey wrote. “This Court cannot agree.”
Diversified argued it has no duty to plug wells unless it identifies them as candidates for plugging in annual reports it is required to file with the DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas through 2034. A 2018 agreement between the company and the agency requires Diversified to summarize actions taken to plug oil and gas wells or place them into production during the past year.
Landowners say Diversified and EQT struck transfer deals in recent years for many more wells than Diversified can afford to plug and decommission.
Industry experts have made similar observations, saying the company’s business model is based on acquiring a high number of low-producing wells that yield short-term dividends but present long-term liabilities mounting as the company puts off well decommissioning obligations.
Per the agreement, Diversified must either place into production or plug at least 50 oil and gas wells for which no production was reported in 2017 every year from 2020 through 2034, of which at least 20 must be plugged each year.
Citing an Office of Oil and Gas estimate that Diversified has more than 2,300 abandoned wells, Bailey observed that at a rate of 50 wells per year, plugging all the wells could take 480 years.
The court found the consent order has no effect on the landowner plaintiffs’ property rights.
The landowners from Barbour, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Nicholas, Putnam, Upshur and Wetzel counties have asked the court to declare Diversified’s failure to promptly plug abandoned wells on their properties trespass, nuisance and negligence.
The plaintiffs have asked the court to award them damages from Diversified to compensate them for trespass, calculated at the cost of plugging, remediating and demolition of the abandoned wells.
Most of Diversified’s roughly 70,000 wells are in Appalachia, acquired since 2018 from EQT and Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based CNX Resources. Diversified acquired more than 12,000 gas wells from EQT in deals in 2018 and 2020 for roughly $700 million.
The plaintiffs have asked the court to deem transfers of nearly 12,000 wells from EQT to Diversified for over $630 million as fraudulent and reimpose plugging and decommissioning obligations incurred by Diversified back onto EQT. They’ve also asked the court to create funds from damages awarded from EQT and Diversified to be used to plug and decommission class members’ wells.
Counsel for the plaintiffs did not respond to a request for comment. Neither a Diversified spokesperson nor company counsel responded to requests for comment.
The landowners allege that Diversified’s acquisition of thousands of wells from EQT was completed with intent to defraud creditors, including the plaintiffs, in a business model designed to push off decommissioning liabilities for decades. They say Diversified has left them with unplugged, abandoned wells that pose health risks, degrade the environment and hurt their property values.
Much of the lawsuit is based on a report published in April 2022 by the Ohio River Valley Institute, a Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based pro-renewable energy nonprofit think tank. That report predicted it was highly unlikely that Diversified will have enough money to plug and abandon all its wells.
The lawsuit cites the report to contend that if Diversified had used industry norms to calculate its plugging and decommissioning obligations, then its liabilities would exceed $2 billion instead of the company’s self-reported figure of roughly $520 million, making Diversified insolvent.
The report cited Diversified company data and federal projections for natural gas prices.
In 2020, Greg Rogers, a senior advisor to Carbon Tracker, a London-based think tank researching climate change impacts on financial markets, called Diversified’s business model “a legal Ponzi scheme” in a conference call with the Capitol Forum, a corporate news analysis service.
“[I]t only works as long as there’s growth and the perception of profitability,” Rogers said.
States mandate that wells no longer producing gas or oil are plugged and abandoned, and that well owners secure a bond or other financial assurance that helps cover the expense of closing wells that aren’t productive anymore. But Diversified’s critics say its business model could leave West Virginia taxpayers footing the bill for remediating many of the company’s wells.
The Office of Oil and Gas, whose authority Diversified emphasized in its lawsuit, has been beset by low inspector staff numbers.
The state’s well inspection staff dwindling from 17 to nine in the past two years has concerned not just environmentalists but royalty owner advocates.
The office has faced a $1.3 million shortfall, with officials attributing the budget crunch to permit fees having dried up amid oil and gas industry struggles.
In March, the Legislature passed a measure, House Bill 3110, that the DEP has said will add $1.8 million to $2.1 million per year to Office of Oil and Gas revenue through allocation of 0.75% of oil and gas severance taxes already paid and a tiered system of annual well oversight fees.
A recent study found that low-production well sites like those dominating Diversified’s portfolio are a disproportionately large source of methane emissions.
The April 2022 report published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications found roughly half of all well site methane emissions nationwide come from low-production well sites like Diversified’s, which emit six to 12 times as much methane as the average rate for all U.S. well sites.
Methane has a 100-year global warming potential 28 to 36 times that of carbon dioxide, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.