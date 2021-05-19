The Center for Organ Recovery & Education announced Monday that it recovered the liver from the oldest recorded organ donor in U.S. history, 95-year-old Cecil F. Lockhart of Welch, West Virginia.
The record was confirmed by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), and the recipient of Lockhart’s gift, a woman in her 60s, is doing well.
“CORE is incredibly proud to have been able to make this historic organ donation possible,” said Susan Stuart, CORE president & CEO. “This landmark in the field of transplantation is just another example of CORE’s pioneering legacy and commitment to innovation, which, over the last 40 years, has given 6,000 people in the United States the opportunity to save more than 15,000 others as organ donors.”
Lockhart’s family said he was moved to become an organ donor following the death of his son, Stanley, in 2010, after which Stanley healed the lives of 75 people through tissue donation and restored sight to two others through cornea donation.
Cecil Lockhart is survived by Helen Cline Lockhart, his wife of 75 years, his daughter, Sharon White, and his son, Brian Lockhart, as well as three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
“He was a generous person when he was alive, and we are filled with pride and hope knowing that, even after a long, happy life, he is able to continue that legacy of generosity,” White said. “When my brother was a donor after he passed away a few years ago, it helped my dad to heal. And today, knowing his life is continuing through others really is helping us through our grief, too.”
Lockhart was born in Short Pole, West Virginia, in 1926, the sixth of seven children. He was a proud coal miner working the mines in West Virginia for more than 50 years. Cecil served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II.
At Lockhart’s funeral, which included full military honors, the family asked everyone to register as an organ donor to honor his memory. Just a third of West Virginians are registered as organ donors.
More than 30% of all deceased organ donors in the United States since 1988 have been age 50 or older, according to UNOS data, and it’s a trend that’s rising. So far in 2021, 39% of all U.S. deceased organ donors have been age 50 or older — up more than 8% from just 20 years ago.
“Too often, people mistakenly believe there is an age limit associated with being an organ donor,” said UNOS Chief Medical Officer David Klassen. “The truth is, no one is ever too old or too young to give the gift of life. Every potential donor is evaluated on a case-by-case basis at the time of their death to determine which organs and tissue are suitable for donation. Cecil’s generous and historic gift is a perfect example of that.”
According to his family, “Cecil was kind and loving. He greeted everyone with a huge smile, a kind word and a big hug. He will be missed.” They say that in addition to being an adoring Paw-Paw to his great grandchildren, he was an animal lover and leaves behind many “special friends” including four birds, Fred, Caesar, Heckle and Jekyll; two dogs, Cephas and Molly; and a cat, Casper.
One person can save the lives of eight by donating organs and heal the lives of 75 through tissue donation. Anyone can sign up to be a donor, regardless of age or medical history. Register at registerme.org/core.