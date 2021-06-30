CHARLESTON — An unexplained malady that often ends in death after causing the eyes of songbirds to swell and release crusty discharges has apparently spread westward after first being reported last month in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.
Birds found dead in Berkeley and Jefferson counties after exhibiting symptoms of the disease, which also can include signs of neurological problems and behavioral abnormalities, were sent to the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study at the University of Georgia, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced Friday.
Neurological problems and behavioral abnormalities can include difficulty with balance, repeated neck-stretching and rapid eye movement.
While the DNR release listed only Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia and West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle as sites where the disease is present, wildlife agencies in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana announced earlier in the week that they, too, had begun to look into the unexplained songbird deaths.
On June 17, officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed enough reports about birds dying after exhibiting symptoms of the disease that they had begun sending corpses to the University of Georgia facility for analysis, according to a news briefing Wednesday.
Kentucky wildlife officials also asked the public to bring to their attention other suspected instances of birds affected by the disease using the agency’s online reporting system. By Wednesday, more than 700 reports had been received.
Most of the Kentucky reports came from three north-central counties and mainly involved blue jays, grackles and European starlings, although several other species were reported as well.
On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported that it had begun collecting for analysis corpses of dead songbirds in five counties after receiving numerous reports of birds with symptoms matching those associated with the malady.
“Several species are being affected, including the blue jay, American robin, common grackle, northern cardinal, European starling and a few others,” said Allisyn-Marie Gillet, the Indiana DNR’s ornithologist.
On Thursday, the Ohio Division of Wildlife reported that it had received hundreds of reports of songbirds dying or showing symptoms of the disease, mainly the central and southwestern portions of the state.
Wildlife officials in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky are urging residents to stop feeding birds until the mortality event ends and to clean bird feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution.
The West Virginia DNR is recommending such steps be taken in the Eastern Panhandle outbreak area, but elsewhere in the state, bird feeding may continue, although “this would be a good opportunity to take down, repair and disinfect feeders.”
Hummingbird feeding need not be interrupted, although feeders should be cleaned every few days with soap and water.
All wildlife agencies are urging people to avoid handling birds suspected of being infected with the disease, but if handling is necessary, to wear disposable gloves. Pets should be kept away from sick or dead birds.