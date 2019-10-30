HURRICANE, W.Va. — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center will present a seminar on Website Basics from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, in Hurricane. The seminar will be held at the Putnam County Library, 4219 State Route 34. WV SBDC Business Coach Amber Wilson and WV SBDC Digital Marketing Specialist Roxy Turner will lead the session.
Website Basics looks at business websites. Your business’s website is often the first impression you make with potential customers. The seminar identifies what makes a quality website and what motivates visitors to do business with you.
The Website Basics seminar costs $35. To register, visit www.wvsbdc.com and click “Training Calendar” or contact Business Coach Amber Wilson, 304-528-5616, email amber.c.wilson@wv.gov.
WV SBDC has remained the premier resource for small business creation and expansion in the Mountain State for more than 35 years. As a key economic driver, the WV SBDC offers a variety of services to entrepreneurs and small businesses to increase their profitability and customer base, enabling continued growth and prosperity for West Virginia’s diversifying economy.