CHARLESTON — Compared to around this time last year, nearly 20% fewer West Virginia high school seniors have submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the gateway to securing federal and state financial aid for college.
That’s according to Ed Pacchetti of the U.S. Education Department. He said that decrease is about double the average drop nationwide, and second only to the 21% drop in Tennessee.
Pacchetti said students should fill out the FAFSA, even if they think they can’t afford college. Students generally get more aid based on financial need, and West Virginia has a free community college tuition program that requires filling out the application.
“If nothing else, it gives them options in the fall if they file the FAFSA in the spring,” he said. “And at least they’ll know what size Pell Grant they qualify (for) and what other aid they may qualify for as well.”
“It’s been a challenge to get high schoolers in a post-pandemic mindset,” said Jessica Tice, spokeswoman for the state’s higher education oversight agencies. “Without in-person outreach that we typically provide, as well as what high school faculty provide, our college-planning challenge is even greater.
“For several months now, we have been sounding the alarm about FAFSA completion numbers and increasing our virtual outreach — including financial aid webinars, extended office hours for our financial aid hotline, marketing campaigns, a giveaway contest and various other remote efforts.”
State and federal governments use the FAFSA to determine if students pursuing higher education are eligible for financial aid, including grants, scholarships, work-study jobs and loans.
For West Virginia students, filling out the FAFSA is required to be eligible for the Promise Scholarship, the West Virginia Higher Education Grant and free community college tuition, among other funding opportunities. The deadline to apply for the Promise Scholarship is Monday, March 1.
Information and resources can be found at the College Foundation of West Virginia website, www.cfwv.com, and FAFSA’s website, www.studentaid.gov.
Students can fill out and submit the FAFSA on fafsa.gov or through the myStudentAid mobile app. For help, students and parents can:
- Access enhanced help topics on the FAFSA form;
- Visit
- Use a virtual assistant;
- Tweet @FAFSA; and
- Speak with a customer service representative at 800-4-FED-AID (800-433-3243; TTY for the deaf or hard of hearing 800-730-8913).