CHARLESTON — Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese will continue his participation in the executive board of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, but in a slightly different capacity. After serving two terms as the president of the association, Deweese has been named the vice president for 2020.
The executive board of the association is made up of sheriffs representing various regions of the state.
The new officers of the WVSA were elected during their September 2019 statewide training conference and are: Sheriff Steve Stephens, Wood County, president; Deweese, Putnam County, vice president; Sheriff Jim Riffle, Marion County, secretary; and Sheriff Kim C. “K.C.” Bohrer, Morgan County, treasurer.
The new offices became effective on Jan. 1.
The statewide organization has been around since 1905, representing the interests of law enforcement, an efficient operation of the county’s tax collection and treasurer’s duties as well as the safety and service to the citizens of their counties.
“These sheriffs will be assets to the organization and have proven their leadership capabilities in the past. I expect them to hit the ground running,” stated Sheriff Rodney Miller (retired), executive director of the Sheriffs’ Association. In their second term in office, Sheriff Stephens served previously as the association secretary, and Sheriff Deweese as the 2018 and 2019 president. Sheriff Bohrer and Sheriff Riffle are in their first terms, but both had been very active in the past with the WV Deputy Sheriffs’ Association during their careers in law enforcement. With the new officers joining their director, the group brings a combined total of nearly 175 years of law enforcement experience.
Each one of the new leadership team has an extensive background in law enforcement and particularly with sheriff’s offices. President Stephens is serving his first term as Wood County Sheriff, having nearly 40 years of service between the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Vienna Police Department.
Vice President Deweese is completing his second term as sheriff of Putnam County, and just stepped down as the president of the organization after two consecutive one-year terms at the top spot. He previously served as a deputy sheriff in Putnam County coming up on 30 years.
New to the secretary position of the organization is Marion County Sheriff Jim Riffle, who is in his first term as sheriff and served as a Marion County Deputy Sheriff for nearly 30 years, with 27 as a deputy in Marion County, just over two as an officer with Fairmont State University and now as sheriff.
Also new to Association leadership is Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, who takes over the management of the finances of the group. Sheriff Bohrer retired from extensive careers with the Morgan and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Offices in West Virginia and then again with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia before being elected sheriff in his home county, coming upon his 42nd year anniversary.
Each are dedicated servants of their counties and are proven leaders by their history of service and are expected to become active quickly with the upcoming 2020 Legislative session.