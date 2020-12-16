CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction this week of a man who in 2018 ran over another man and killed him after illegally passing two school buses in Scott Depot, West Virginia.
Morgan Creed Vandergriff, 40, was sentenced last year by Putnam Circuit Judge Joseph Reeder to the maximum 40 years after he was convicted of second-degree murder during a trial.
Vandergriff struck 38-year-old John Maynard with his 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier about 3:45 p.m. May 9, 2018. His attorneys argued he accidentally struck Maynard after Maynard threw a beer at Vandergriff’s car, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
However, the jury agreed with prosecutors that it was a criminal act.
Maynard was struck after yelling at Vandergriff for driving past two stopped school buses in Ranch Lake Estates in Scott Depot. Witnesses testified he illegally drove around the buses, drove to the side of the road and struck Maynard.
Maynard was declared dead at the scene and Vandergriff opted to take the case to trial, during which he was convicted.
In a unanimous opinion released earlier this week, the West Virginia Supreme Court justices agreed his conviction should be upheld.
Vandergriff’s appeal attorneys argued he had opted to not testify at trial because he did not believe the state had proved he committed first-degree murder and was not alerted that the state would be seeking lesser-included charges the jury also could have convicted him of — second-degree murder, voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.
The state requested to include those at trial, which gave the defense insufficient time to redraft closing arguments, his defense attorneys wrote. His attorneys wrote it was “tantamount to a mid-trial re-indictment” without going through proper protocol.
The justices wrote since the evidence supported the lesser-included offenses, it would have been error for the trial court not to allow them to pick from those.
In a separate argument, his attorney said the evidence did not support a second-degree murder conviction and the jury convicted him solely based on testimony of biased witnesses who were emotionally close to the victim.
The court disagreed, however, noting that several were witnesses in the case who testified at trial.