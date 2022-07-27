The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Back-to-school shopping is just around the corner, and West Virginia’s tax-free weekend is back to provide some relief to local families.

The official West Virginia State Sales Tax Holiday for statewide purchases will begin this year at midnight on Friday, Aug. 5 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.

