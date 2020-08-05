CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the State Arts Office will facilitate a series of free-form and topic-focused discussions via online conferences centered around the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on artists and arts organizations in West Virginia, according to a news release.
Each session will be approximately one hour long and free to join. No reservations are necessary.
Schedule of sessions
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.: “Fundraising During the COVID-19 Pandemic.” Join marketing and management consultant and Peer Assistance Network adviser Terri Cutright, of Terri Reed Cutright & Associates, for a presentation and discussion centered around fundraising during the pandemic.
The presentation will cover several fundraising ideas, grants and government assistance, as well as strategies for communicating with donors. It will end with a Q&A session.
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m.: “Adapting Arts Programs and Presentations to Virtual Platforms — What Are We Learning?” This will be an open conversation facilitated by Community Arts coordinator Jack O’Hearn.
What is working and not working about moving your artistic presentation or programming into virtual platforms? How will virtual presentation and programming influence the way you work post-pandemic?
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2 p.m.: “Arts and Social Distancing: Returning to a New Normal.” Wondering what reopening guidelines are going to look like? Have you begun planning? Join Director of Arts Lance Schrader and Community Arts coordinator Jack O’Hearn for a discussion that looks at best practices and strategies for reopening safely and responsibly.
If you are an arts organization that has been able to resume in-person programming in some way, this will be an opportunity to share your experiences with peers throughout the state.
For more information, contact Jack O’Hearn, WVDACH community arts coordinator, at 304-558-0240 or Jack.J.Ohearn@wv.gov.
To join a peer support session, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/join. Enter Meeting ID 835 0292 7243. Enter password 734833. To join the session by phone, call 1-646-558-8656.