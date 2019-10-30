HUNTINGTON — Democratic women from around the state recently gathered for their 55th Annual Meeting at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Huntington. The West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women, Inc. is a chapter of the NFDW working to unite Democratic women and stimulating a more active interest and participation in governmental affairs and developing leadership and promoting harmony within the party ranks.
Anna Pompa Gillespie, a Brooke County resident, has been designated as their President for 2020-2022. Among Gillespie’s newly elected team includes Vice President Barbara Scott (Marshall), Treasurer Mercedes Sayre (Mason), Secretary Rosie Saunders (Marion) and Chaplain Janet Artrip (Cabell).
The new leadership were inducted in a ceremony led by current President Robin Wood Stultz (Lewis).
“Our new officers will bring a special spark of enthusiasm to the 2020 election year effort for our organization,” said Stultz.
“We are proud of the role we play in our democracy,” said Gillespie. “Democratic women participate and study government at all levels but focus particularly on those issues that affect the lives of women and families. Our goal is to make a difference by being active in the political process.”
The theme for this year’s meeting was Fighting Forward For Healthcare, For Equal Rights and For Working Families. The agenda included a seminar led by the West Virginia Democratic Women’s Caucus, Workshop by Kenyatta Grant on Domestic Violence, a Saturday afternoon luncheon featuring Judge Joanna Tabit, preparation for 100 year Anniversary for Women’s Suffrage presented by Pam VanHorn, a banquet on Saturday night with guest speaker Chief Jan Rader, Huntington Fire Department, first woman to reach the rank of Chief in West Virginia and Ivin Lee, first female Chief of Police in West Virginia spoke on Sunday morning.
Any woman registered as a Democrat and residing in West Virginia may become a member of a local club in their county. For more information visit www.facebook.com/WVFDW or WVFDW.org.