CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association has honored legislators and industry professionals with its Champions of Industry awards.
“Each year, we honor those who recognize the importance of manufacturing to West Virginia’s economy,” said WVMA President Rebecca McPhail. “West Virginia manufacturers have to weather the highs and lows of market demand and other economic factors that can make it incredibly challenging to remain competitive. Fostering a policy environment that keeps us on a level playing field is vital, and we are grateful for the progressive leadership of those we have honored tonight.”
The awards were distributed during the WVMA’s annual Legislative All-State Dinner and Meeting, held at the Charleston Coliseum and Conference Center last Monday.
“We also like to recognize WVMA members who take a special interest in the legislative process and offer their personal experiences to lawmakers to put a face on the policies we support,” McPhail said.
The 2018 Champions of Industry Award winners are:
- Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson
- Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam
- Delegate Andrew Byrd, D-Kanawha
- WVMA Member Champion: Tim O’Neal, Dow Chemical
During the dinner, lawmakers and manufacturing industry leaders discussed the upcoming 2020 legislative session and heard a presentation on West Virginia’s tax structure by Jared Walczak of the Tax Foundation.