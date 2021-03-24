CHARLESTON — Depending on how you look at it, this year marks either the third or fourth year for West Virginia’s “Gold Rush” trout-fishing promotion.
Chronologically, it has been four years since the state Division of Natural Resources began conducting special stockings of golden rainbow trout in early spring. Last year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced DNR officials to cancel the event.
“We didn’t feel it was safe to have special stockings last year, because there was no way we could maintain proper social distancing,” said Jim Hedrick, the agency’s supervisor of hatcheries.
“Instead, we distributed the golden trout throughout the state over the course of several weeks in order to spread out the fishing pressure.”
This year, the promotion will revert to business as usual, with two exceptions: Specific dates for the 62 stockings will not be disclosed in advance, and the stockings will be spread over two weeks instead of just one.
“We’re posting a list of the waters on the West Virginia Gold Rush page on the (DNR) website,” Hedrick added. “Each of those waters will receive a stocking sometime between March 23 and April 3.”
During those two weeks, an estimated 50,000 golden rainbow trout will be distributed to 42 lakes and 20 streams.
“Fifteen of those stockings will take place in state parks,” Hedrick said. “When the Gold Rush is on, those parks would be great places to take a vacation.”
The trout have been fed a special diet that contains a natural pigment that causes their golden skin colors to become more vivid, and for their red stripes to become more prominent.
It also gives their flesh a pinkish hue similar to that found in wild salmon fillets.
Golden rainbow trout, a color variant of ordinary rainbow trout, are uniquely West Virginian in origin.
They were first observed at the Petersburg Trout Hatchery in 1955, when a single rainbow trout fingerling displayed a yellowish band around her midsection.
Nicknamed “Little Camouflage” by the hatchery’s staff, the fish — a female — was kept separate from the population and, when she reached breeding age, was bred with other male rainbows to see if the yellow coloration showed up in her offspring.
It did, and in 1963 the DNR began stocking them as in celebration of the state’s centennial year.
They proved popular with anglers, and they’ve been stocked ever since.
One hundred of this year’s allotment of “goldens” will be marked with specially numbered tags. Anglers who catch tagged fish can register their catches on the Gold Rush website to win prizes from the state Division of Tourism.
The grand prize will be a three-night cabin stay at Blackwater Falls State Park. Other prizes include a one-night cabin stay at a West Virginia state park or forest; a $25 gift card to West Virginia state parks; or Gold Rush merchandise such as hats, stickers and patches.