CHARLESTON — Tucker County’s White Grass Ski Touring Center was listed among the 10 best cross-country ski areas in North America in a USA Today poll released last week.
White Grass, now entering its 40th ski season, was ranked sixth in USA Today’s Top 10 list of Nordic ski areas in the United States and Canada. It was the only resort south of New Hampshire to be included. Colorado’s Devil’s Thumb Ranch topped this year’s rankings.
A panel of experts nominated ski areas as candidates for the ten-best list. The newspaper relied on reader responses to the nominees to determine the winners and their positions on the list.
White Grass began opened for business off Freeland Road in the south end of Canaan Valley in December 1981 at the site of an abandoned alpine ski area, Weiss Knob, which operated from 1959 until just before nearby Canaan Valley State Park’s ski area opened in 1971.
Several of Weiss Knob’s ski slopes are included in trail system at White Grass, and the former alpine area’s rustic “Ski House” lodge houses White Grass’ ski and rental shops and restaurant.
White Grass now maintains more than 30 miles of ski trails winding through 2,500 acres of forest and farmland extending from the valley floor to the summits of Bald Knob and Weiss Knob, rewarding skiers self-propelling themselves to those peaks with 1,200 feet of vertical drop.
When snow is abundant, more than half of the trail system is routinely machine groomed. White Grass makes use of portable plastic fences to capture and retain drifting snow, and tracked snow-moving equipment to move it, to maintain several miles of trail in its open “Snow Farm” area near the lodge.
Chip Chase, one of the three partners who opened White Grass 40 years ago, manages operations at the cross-country ski haven.
Last year, U.S. News and World Report Travel ranked White Grass seventh in its Top 10 list of American cross-country ski resorts.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.
