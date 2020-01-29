BOYS BASKETBALL

AAAA

Region 1

Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston, Wheeling Park

Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University

Region 2

Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills

Section 2 Jefferson, Musselman, Washington

Region 3

Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston

Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley

Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans

AAA

Region 1

Section 1 Oak Glen, Trinity, Weir, Wheeling Central

Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Elkins, Hampshire, Keyser

Region 2

Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Grafton, North Marion, Philip Barbour

Section 2 Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Robert C Byrd

Region 3

Section 1 Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside

Section 2 Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville

Region 4

Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield

Section 2 Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, Wayn3

AA

Region 1

Section 1 Magnolia, Ritchie County, St. Marys

Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County

Region 2

Section 1 Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg

Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, South Harrison

Region 3

Section 1 Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East

Section 2 Liberty R, Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central

Region 4

Section 1 Buffalo, Poca, St. Joseph Central

Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Ravenswood, Roane County,

A

Region 1

Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley

Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian

Region 2

Section 1 East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union

Section 2 Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley

Region 3

Section 1 Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, River View

Section 2 Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County

Region 4

Section 1 Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AAAA

Region 1

Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston, Wheeling Park

Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University

Region 2

Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills

Section 2 Jefferson, Musselman, Washington

Region 3

Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston

Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley

Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans

AAA

Region 1

Section 1 Grafton, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central

Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Elkins, Hampshire, Keyser

Region 2

Section 1 Liberty H, Lincoln, Robert C Byrd, Lewis County,

Section 2 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr, North Marion, Philip Barbour

Region 3

Section 1 Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside

Section 2 Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville

Region 4

Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield

Section 2 Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, Huntington St. Joe, Wayne

AA

Region 1

Section 1 Magnolia, St. Marys, Trinity

Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, Williamstown

Region 2

Section 1 Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg

Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, Notre Dame, South Harrison

Region 3

Section 1 Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East

Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central, Liberty R

Region 4

Section 1 Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Poca

Section 2 Ravenswood, Roane County, Wirt County

A

Region 1

Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley

Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian

Region 2

Section 1 East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union

Section 2 Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley

Region 3

Section 1 Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, RiverView

Section 2 Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County

Region 4

Section 1 Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama

