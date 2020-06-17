HUNTINGTON — When the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced Huntington as the host for the wrestling state tournament through 2024, Executive Director Bernie Dolan just laughed when asked what put Huntington over the top as host.
“There’s just some things that have a good feel to them, and wrestling in Huntington is one of them,” Dolan said.
Huntington has been the longtime host of the wrestling championships, based on its large pool of volunteers that help tournament director Bill Archer execute the event seamlessly.
Dolan said that is the case with all of the events hosted in Huntington, which has become a comfortable spot for the WVSSAC to host events.
Given that Charleston is the state’s capital city, many events are located there because it is centered for participants from around the state and there are ample accommodations for everyone who is traveling to the event.
In all, nine of the state’s 20 championships take place in the Charleston area. Those include baseball, boys and girls basketball, softball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and volleyball.
Next on that list is the greater Huntington area, which lays claim to four of the championships: boys and girls cross country, cheer and wrestling.
It is no surprise that the state’s two biggest cities host a plethora of the state’s championships due to advantages in infrastructure to put on such events.
However, Dolan said it goes beyond that infrastructure for the WVSSAC.
“The common denominator of all of that is that the city, county commissioners and the CVB (Convention and Visitors Bureau) jump on board and take care of everything,” Dolan said. “They are the umbrella that oversees all of those championships.”
The personal touch given by each host site for championships is also critical, and Dolan said the Huntington area has excelled in that capacity.
Much like what Archer does in relation to the wrestling tournament, Dolan said Cabell Midland Athletic Director Chris Parsons does with the boys and girls cross country state meets every year.
“Chris Parsons has a great group of volunteers that jump on board,” Dolan said. “It’s an event that, going in, you don’t worry about because you know it’s run at a very high level. It’s run by a cross country guy and he knows what’s best for the sport.”
In the case of the cheer state tournament, it is relatively new to the Huntington landscape after earning the bid in 2019.
Dolan said that the partnership forged with Marshall University is a strong one that will continue to grow throughout the coming years due to a working relationship with Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick.
“We’ve evolved with Marshall with cheer being hosted there,” Dolan said. “We have a great relationship with Marshall, and they have worked hard to make sure that it’s a great event there.”
If Marshall has anything to do with the process, that relationship will grow in the future.
Last week, Hamrick referenced the West Virginia baseball state tournament as a future target when/if Marshall finishes its baseball stadium project, which Hamrick anticipates will complete in spring 2022.
“I have had an informal discussion with Bernie Dolan about bidding to bring the state high school baseball tournament here,” Hamrick said. “We brought the state high school cheerleading championships here last year. It brings exposure to our campus within the state and Huntington makes for a great championship atmosphere.”
With the existence of the West Virginia Power in doubt after proposed minor league baseball contraction, it is feasible to think the West Virginia baseball state tournament could move away from Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park in the future.
If that becomes a possibility, it sounds like Huntington would try to throw out the first pitch to the WVSSAC.