INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State University Department of Nursing will host an open house from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24.
The open house will take place in Cole Complex, where the Department of Nursing has administrative offices on the first floor and nursing lab space on the second floor.
The open house will give those in attendance the opportunity to see renovations that have taken place in the administrative offices, nursing classrooms and nursing labs.
It is open to all students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community and is an opportunity to learn more about WVSU’s nursing program. Light refreshments will be served.
“We encourage anyone who has an interest in learning more about our nursing program to attend the Open House on March 24,” Dr. Mary Sizemore, director of nursing, said in a news release. “Nurses are in high demand both in West Virginia and around the country and this will give anyone who is interested the opportunity to see firsthand what our program has to offer.”
WVSU’s nursing program is now enrolling for the fall 2023 semester. For more information, visit www.wvstateu.edu/nursing.
For more information or questions about the open house, contact Cristal Miller, administrative assistant in the nursing department, at 304-766-5107 or cristal.miller@wvstateu.edu. Follow West Virginia State University on Facebook, Instagram @wvsu_official, and Twitter @WVStateU.
West Virginia State University is a public, land-grant, historically black university, which has evolved into a fully accessible, racially integrated, and multi-generational institution, located in Institute, West Virginia. As a “living laboratory of human relations,” the university is a community of students, staff, and faculty committed to academic growth, service, and preservation of the racial and cultural diversity of the institution. Its mission is to meet the higher education and economic development needs of the state and region through innovative teaching and applied research.
